Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward out for six to eight weeks, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp expects Diogo Jota to be out for six to eight weeks; Portugal forward picked up a knock in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in the Champions League; follow Fulham vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4.15pm; kick-off 4.30pm

Sunday 13 December 2020 16:22, UK

Jurgen Klopp gives Sky Sports an injury update on Diogo Jota ahead of the game against Fulham.

Diogo Jota is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a knee injury, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Jota picked up a knock in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in the Champions League and was initially ruled a doubt for Sunday's trip to Fulham. Jota managed 87 minutes before being replaced by Sadio Mane.

The Portugal forward was left out of Sunday's squad but Klopp did reveal that he would not be required to undergo surgery.

"It's worse than we first thought but better than what we (later) thought. The potential surgeons had a look at it and no surgery is needed, but he will be out for a while," Klopp told Sky Sports.

Diogo Jota has scored nine goals for Liverpool since his arrival from Wolves
"We don't know exactly, but we think one and a half, two months.

"In the end it was strange, but we were happy when we heard the final diagnosis."

Jota joined Liverpool in a £45m move from Wolves in the summer and has scored nine goals in all competitions this season.

Jota's injury is the latest in a long line of Liverpool absentees this season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Konstantinos Tsimikas all also out of action for the defending Premier League champions.

