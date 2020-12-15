Joel Matip: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool defender a doubt to face Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits defender Joel Matip is a doubt to face Tottenham after suffering from back spasms.

Matip was forced off at half-time in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fulham, leaving Liverpool with no recognised centre-backs on the pitch - with midfielder Jordan Henderson dropping into defence to partner Fabinho.

Liverpool next face Premier League leaders Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday, with only goal difference separating the two sides, and Klopp is unsure if Matip will be available.

"I don't know yet. Only two days ago we played, he left the pitch with back spasms," said Klopp.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

"The physios worked pretty much 24 hours on him, so we will see. Today we have another session, then we will see."

More to follow…