Georginio Wijnaldum and Liverpool reach stalemate over new contract

Talks between Georginio Wijnaldum and Liverpool over a new contract have reached a stalemate.

A long-standing offer of a new deal remains on the table but, for now, the 30-year old Dutch midfielder has not accepted it.

Sky Sports News has been told suggestions that Wijnaldum has turned down a new contract offer from Liverpool are wide of the mark.

0:59 Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero believes it will be difficult for Barcelona to sign Georginio Wijnaldum in the January transfer window because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The player, who is out of contract in the summer, wants to stay at Anfield but believes his wages should compare more favourably with the club's top earners.

Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he wishes to keep Wijnaldum, who has played in all 17 of Liverpool's Premier League games this season.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman remains keen to sign his compatriot but, as of yet, that interest has not progressed into an official offer from the Spanish giants to either the player or Liverpool.

A difficult start to the LaLiga season, as well as their ongoing presidential elections, has put any potential transfer business on hold, while Koeman's future at the club looks far from secure.

Barca's long-term intentions towards Wijnaldum may become clearer after the new club president is announced on January 24.

