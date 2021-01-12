Fabinho: 'Demanding' Mohamed Salah happy at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says Mohamed Salah will always be linked with other teams but is confident the Egyptian is happy at Anfield.

The Liverpool forward, whose current contract runs until 2023, expressed his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona in a December interview - fuelling speculation around his long-term future.

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs," Salah told Spanish newspaper AS last month. "Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again."

Fabinho, however, says rumours linking Salah with the biggest two clubs in Spain is always likely but that he knows the player is very happy at Liverpool and is completed unaffected by any external speculation.

"Big players will always have their names involved in rumours," said Fabinho. "Salah plays for Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the world. So I think it's normal to see his name linked to other teams, especially from different leagues.

"Anyway, I see him very happy here and pleased with his performances this season. He's very demanding with himself, he wants to be the best, he wants to help the team and works hard for it.

"It's always been the case and it hasn't changed at all. He keeps scoring goals, which everyone is used to seeing. In the changing room he's always talking to everyone and making jokes.

"I don't see anything affecting him. Overall, I am not following the news so I'm not sure about any rumours. As I said, top quality players will always be linked to big clubs."

