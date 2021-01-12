Liverpool's Andy Robertson best left-back in world, says Jose Enrique

Andy Robertson is Liverpool's player of the season and the best left-back in the world, according to the club's former defender Jose Enrique.

Scotland international Robertson played a key role last season as Klopp's side claimed their first league title since 1990.

The 26-year-old has turned out to be a bargain signing since joining from Hull for £8m in July 2017 and has become a regular in the side, having played 141 times.

Asked if he is surprised how well Robertson has settled into the Liverpool team, Enrique told Sky Sports News: "He has surprised everyone. When he arrived at Liverpool it was hard in a big club after coming from Hull City.

"Alberto Moreno was starting ahead of him but for me, he has been the best left-back in the world for the last few years.

"I know everyone talks about [Alphonso] Davies from Bayern Munich, but if you talk about consistency and level of performance, this guy is unbelievable.

"Liverpool play about every three days and this guy always gives you a good performance and for me, he is the player of the season for Liverpool."

Henderson should stay in defence for Man Utd game

A defensive crisis at centre-back means Robertson could line up alongside Jordan Henderson at the back for Sunday's game with rivals Manchester United - live on Sky Sports.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for most of the season and Joel Matip also recently sidelined, Henderson and Fabinho formed the centre-back partnership for their last Premier League match, the 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Despite the stop-gap nature of the partnership, Enrique is convinced Robertson is the right man to play there again against United.

Image: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play Jordan Henderson at centre-back

"If Matip is not fit, and it doesn't look like it, I would play Hendo [Henderson] there again," he added.

"It is a good position for Hendo in that type of game because he is very fast, strong and good in the air. Obviously, he's not a centre-back like Van Dijk or Matip in the air, but I don't think they will require that against United.

"The kind of strikers they have, apart from if [Edinson] Cavani is in the starting line-up, are pacey strikers and Hendo is a pacey player, so it will be good for him."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently stated he was unlikely to sign a central defender in the January transfer window but Enrique feels he may be tempted if they are to make a concerted effort to retain their status as Premier League champions.

Enrique added: "I believe he knows he needs a new centre-back because the best centre-back in the world [Van Dijk] is probably injured for the whole season, [although] Liverpool are being quite sensible in the transfer window, they know the situation with COVID."

Enrique: Liverpool just going through bad spell

Liverpool have not won in their last three Premier League matches, with the defeat at St Mary's preceded by draws against Newcastle and West Brom.

Despite that, Klopp's side remain in a strong position in an intriguing season that has seen the top spot change hands a number of times and Enrique is convinced they are just going through a bad run of results.

"It happened to Manchester City at the start of the season and it happened to Manchester United as well and look where they are," he said.

"Like the results, the performances have not been great either.

"Everyone expected Liverpool to win the league again like we did last year, with many points difference, but that's not the reality.

"That happens once in a very long time. The reality is this is just a moment Liverpool are going through and hopefully against United they can sort that and get the three points."

