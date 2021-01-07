Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool 'not likely' to sign centre-back in January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are unlikely to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window because the club are always "responsible" with their finances.

Liverpool's injury record this season has been well-documented, with central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for most of the season, and Joel Matip also currently injured.

Klopp has switched Fabinho from a holding-midfield role and called on academy products Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips to fill in at the back on occasion.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has said it is "paramount" the champions sign a centre-back this month to ensure they are able to retain the Premier League title, but Klopp says financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic means the situation is "tough".

"I cannot say definitely we will not bring one in, it's just not likely because of the situation in the world," Klopp said.

2:04 Liverpool starting Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at centre-back showed their need for a new signing, Good Morning Transfers discuss

"We should not forget that the situation is a tough one for all people and for football clubs as well.

"There might be some clubs with absolutely no financial problems but this club is always very responsible with the things we do.

2:36 Jamie Carragher told Monday Night Football if Liverpool do not sign a new centre-back, they will struggle to retain their Premier League title

"If the world would have been in a normal place and the club was in the best possible situation, with three senior centre-halves plus Fabinho and Keita all injured, is that a situation where usually we would do something? Yes, definitely.

"But, we are not in that situation so I don't know if something will happen or not.

Image: Klopp is hoping to have Joel Matip back to face Manchester United on January 17, but admits it will be 'tight' - AP photo

"Maybe you could do something, but it's wouldn't be a short-term solution. That's not right because it doesn't help really.

"We have to deal with the situation, as we have done so far, and get through this. It's not the best moment for the whole planet, so why should it be for a football club."

Klopp confirmed Matip is ruled out of their FA Cup third-round tie at Aston Villa on Friday and says it will be "tight" to get him ready for their next Premier League game, at home to Manchester United on January 17, live on Sky Sports.

'No good or bad news on Wijnaldum talks'

3:57 Georginio Wijnaldum's contract situation at Liverpool appears to have reached a stalemate, Good Morning Transfers discuss why

Klopp also revealed there had been no further developments, positive or negative, regarding contract talks with Georginio Wijnaldum.

A long-standing offer of a new deal remains on the table but, for now, the 30-year old Netherlands midfielder has not accepted it.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Liverpool in the Premier League

Sky Sports News has been told suggestions Wijnaldum has turned down a new contract offer from Liverpool are wide of the mark.

The player, who is out of contract in the summer, wants to stay at Anfield but believes his wages should compare more favourably with the club's top earners.

"There's really nothing to say," Klopp said. "I think I've said everything about how much I like the person and the player.

"That's not good or bad news, that's just how it is. If there is a decision, you will know it."

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.