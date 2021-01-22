Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp hints at frustration over transfer targets

Jurgen Klopp says he discusses Liverpool transfer targets on a daily basis but he "cannot spend the money" as he hints at frustration over the club not strengthening his squad.

Liverpool are out of form and shorn of confidence after a run of five Premier League games without a victory, which has heightened the club's injury problems.

Klopp took the blame in the immediate aftermath of the league champions' defeat to Burnley on Thursday - a result which ended their 68-game unbeaten home Premier League run.

But the German suggests there is a willingness on his part to find solutions in the transfer window, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and summer recruit Diogo Jota among those unavailable through injury.

"Of course someone else is making the decisions, it was always like this," Klopp said when asked to clarify comments he made after defeat to Burnley, where he implied he did not have the final say on bringing in reinforcements.

5:13 Jurgen Klopp says he takes responsibility for Liverpool's shock defeat at home to Burnley which ended their unbeaten run at Anfield

"If people are surprised about that I cannot change that. The situation we have is we discuss on a daily basis.

"Could we improve something or not? I then make recommendations, but I cannot spend the money. I don't make these decisions, I never did."

Liverpool have only scored once in the league since they took apart Crystal Palace 7-0 to go five points clear at the top of the league table on December 19.

0:28 Jurgen Klopp says it his task to inspire clarity of thought from his misfiring Liverpool attack

But since then their feared strike force has struggled to reach its expected heights and Klopp is aware a change in approach is required.

Klopp, whose side have slipped to fourth, said: "When the things don't work out on the pitch as we want them to work out there is an issue. How I understand it, the issue is I didn't tell the boys clear enough.

"I have to change the way I tell the boys and then they have to change the way we play."

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Liverpool in the Premier League

Klopp says he may look to create a 'chasers' mentality within his squad going forward as he looks to secure a morale-boosting victory against Premier League leaders Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

"In each bad situation there is a chance for something and I see it that way but I will not do that here," he said.

"I spoke to my players last night, I will speak to them today.

"We have to work on the details."

Image: Liverpool are awaiting their first league win in 2021

2:55 Jamie Carragher says Liverpool could face a battle to finish in the top four following their defeat to Burnley at Anfield

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher at Anfield:

"We were talking about a blip for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has come out and defended his players as you would expect because these players have done so much for Liverpool.

"But at this moment it looks like the title is slipping away. Six points can still be recovered but the form Liverpool are in and the fixtures they have in the coming months, I think Liverpool fans will be worrying a little more about their top-four position than the title.

"I think they have got to get back to scoring goals and winning games before they start thinking about someone taking the title off them. They have just been so poor. You cannot quite believe what has happened to Liverpool in the last few weeks.

"You go from that 7-0 win at Palace to so many players out of form at the same time. It is his job to fix it - whether that is formations, personnel, however they go about it - but there are so many teams challenging for that top four it will be a worry for Liverpool until they get out of this little run that they are on."