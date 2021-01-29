Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says there are no £80m centre-backs available to sign in January transfer window

Liverpool awaiting scan results on Joel Matip's ankle ligament injury; Fabinho ruled out of Sunday's trip to West Ham with a minor muscle issue; Watch West Ham vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday at 4pm, kick-off 4.30pm

By Calum Wilson

Saturday 30 January 2021 13:56, UK

Jurgen Klopp 0:33
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are looking for the 'right player' to help solves their defensive injury crisis but believes there are no £80m centre-backs for sale

Jurgen Klopp believes there are no £80m centre-backs available to sign in the January transfer window as Liverpool look for "solutions" to their defensive injury crisis.

Klopp was dealt further setbacks on Thursday with Fabinho and Joel Matip adding to a long absentee list, which already included Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Liverpool boss said there was a "glimmer of hope" over the severity of Matip's injury, after the defender was forced off at half-time in the win over Tottenham, but the club are still awaiting the results of the scan on his damaged ankle ligaments.

West Ham United
Liverpool

Sunday 31st January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Fabinho - who missed Thursday's game with a muscle injury - is ruled out of Sunday's trip to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's game, Klopp said his team are working tirelessly "to find the right player" but he is not expecting any marquee signings.

Trending

Joel Matip
Image: Liverpool are yet to determine the severity of Joel Matip's ankle injury

"I'm not sure there's an £80m centre-back available at the moment, or pretty much I know this," Klopp said.

"A player of this calibre, I'm not sure teams would sell them now.

Also See:

preview image 3:08
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League

"We need to find the right player, that's clear, and it needs to suit our financial situation."

Klopp has previously played down Liverpool's need for a new defender, but when asked if their urgency had increased, replied: "My thoughts didn't change, my words might have, but that's because of my English.

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Catch West Ham v Liverpool on Sky Sports for just £25 p/m for 4 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

"It's the same situation as before, we work on this. If we don't sleep, we work.

"Everything is long-term, usually. It's about solutions and that's what we are working on."

Save over 25 per cent on a NOW TV Sky Sports Month pass, just £25 p/m for 4 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV