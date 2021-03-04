Jurgen Klopp: Sir Kenny Dalglish gives Liverpool manager his full backing

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League table, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City; Sir Kenny Dalglish backs Jurgen Klopp to turn things around; watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League on Thursday from 8pm

Sir Kenny Dalglish talks Liverpool's current form, their match with Chelsea and his charity, which aims to support young families in Liverpool who urgently need baby supplies

Sir Kenny Dalglish has every faith Jurgen Klopp will get Liverpool back challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The defending champions are 33 points worse off than at this stage last season and sit 22 points behind leaders Manchester City in sixth place.

Klopp has had to contend with a lengthy injury list this season, particularly in defence, but he retains the full backing of former Reds boss Dalglish.

"A tape is not long enough to measure what belief we have in Jurgen," Dalglish told Sky Sports News.

"He has been fantastic for the football club. This is the time, after it had all been going so well, when he really needs people around him.

"He's got things in perspective. When he was getting success he was sharing it with everybody else, cuddling the players and waving to the crowd. He never got carried away.

"We are where we are. We've just got to get on with it and try to finish as high [in the Premier League] and be as successful as we can in the Champions League."

Liverpool snapped a four-game losing streak in the Premier League with victory at Sheffield United, and a win over Chelsea on Thursday will lift them into the top four.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel and Dalglish feels a Liverpool win would give his former side a big psychological boost.

Liverpool

Chelsea Thursday 4th March 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

"It's a huge game for both teams," he said. "They're both chasing the same goal, to try and get in the top four and the Champions League.

"Given a bit of time, we'll be back in the frame. We're coming back off a good result at Sheffield United.

"We'll keep our fingers crossed. They know what they're in for, I'm sure they'll be well up for the fight."

Dalglish celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday and, to honour the milestone, the Dalglish family have set up the 7Appeal which will raise funds to support young families in Liverpool who urgently require baby basics.

The appeal runs until the end of the month and is a collaborative effort between the club, Red Neighbours and the Dalglish family, with the LFC Foundation facilitating fundraising.

Dalglish said: "While many other worthwhile causes have been supported during the last 12 months there is still a lot of support needed for young families, particularly pre-school-aged children and babies.

"The essentials you need for a new baby and young kids are expensive and with many suffering job losses as a result of the pandemic, it has made it near impossible for these families.

"I want to use my birthday to launch the 7Appeal and help as many families as possible."

You can donate at justgiving.com/campaign/SKD7