Liverpool vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will return to Liverpool's starting line-up for the visit of Chelsea after sitting out their last match following the death of his father.
Midfielder Fabinho returns from injury while forward Diogo Jota, who would have been in the squad for Sunday's win at Sheffield United but for late illness, is set for his first involvement in three months after a knee problem.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to keep the inexperienced centre-back partnership of on-loan Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips after they became the 17th different central defensive pairing of the season at Bramall Lane.
Thiago Silva will miss out for Chelsea, with the Brazil defender not yet ready for match action after a thigh issue.
Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is fully fit after a minor knee niggle though, and will be in the squad.
Striker Tammy Abraham remains a doubt due to an ongoing ankle complaint that he has managed over a number of weeks.
How to follow
Jones Knows prediction
For all the control and defensive solidity Chelsea have shown at the start of Thomas Tuchel's reign, they have rarely looked ready to cut loose and make their dominance count in matches. They've scored just 10 goals in his nine games. When Liverpool are at their best, they are the antithesis of what Tuchel is doing at Chelsea. It's all about direct, to the point football where chances are created and every bit of possession comes with a purpose. Of course, this isn't vintage Liverpool on show at the moment with too many of their players still finding their top form.
However, one player looks to be playing himself back into good nick and that's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
It was yet another encouraging display from him at Sheffield United. The rampaging Liverpool full-back averaged an assist every 0.4 games last season as he racked up 13 in total across the title-winning campaign, going off around 5/4 every week for an assist. His return has dropped sharply this season with just three assists grabbed at a rate of one every 0.1 matches.
However, there are signs of improvement in recent weeks as he's created 11 chances in his last five games for his teammates, producing an expected assist figure of 2.2 but an actual assist record of zero. With Chelsea still vulnerable defensively in behind either Ben Chilwell or Marcus Alonso, the 3/1 with Sky Bet on offer for Alexander-Arnold to register his fourth assist of the season should be snapped up.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold to get an assist (3/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Liverpool have won each of their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea, netting 11 goals and conceding four. The only team to win five in a row against the Blues in the competition is Blackburn (7 between February 1993 and May 1996).
- Chelsea have lost their last two away league games against Liverpool, last losing more consecutively at Anfield between September 1992 and October 1997 (6).
- Of all the 15 fixtures between the six ever-present Premier League sides, only Everton vs Manchester United (1) has seen fewer goalless draws than matches between Chelsea and Liverpool (3).
- Chelsea have won just 10 per cent of their 10 Premier League games against Liverpool taking place between Monday-Friday (W1 D4 L5), compared to a 40 per cent Premier League win rate against the Reds at the weekend (W19 D10 L18).
- Liverpool have lost each of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their first 100 at Anfield under manager Jürgen Klopp. The Reds have never lost five consecutive home games in their history, either in the league or all competitions.
- No team has benefitted from more own goals in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (3). The last campaign to see the Reds benefit from more own goals was in 2014-15 (4).