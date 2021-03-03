Liverpool vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Goalkeeper Alisson will return to Liverpool's starting line-up following the death of his father; Follow Liverpool vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports PL and Main Event from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm; Watch free highlights shortly after full time on Sky Sports website and app

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will return to Liverpool's starting line-up for the visit of Chelsea after sitting out their last match following the death of his father.

Midfielder Fabinho returns from injury while forward Diogo Jota, who would have been in the squad for Sunday's win at Sheffield United but for late illness, is set for his first involvement in three months after a knee problem.

Image: Diogo Jota is closing in on a return for Liverpool having missed the past three months

Manager Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to keep the inexperienced centre-back partnership of on-loan Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips after they became the 17th different central defensive pairing of the season at Bramall Lane.

Thiago Silva will miss out for Chelsea, with the Brazil defender not yet ready for match action after a thigh issue.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is fully fit after a minor knee niggle though, and will be in the squad.

Striker Tammy Abraham remains a doubt due to an ongoing ankle complaint that he has managed over a number of weeks.

Liverpool

Jones Knows prediction

For all the control and defensive solidity Chelsea have shown at the start of Thomas Tuchel's reign, they have rarely looked ready to cut loose and make their dominance count in matches. They've scored just 10 goals in his nine games. When Liverpool are at their best, they are the antithesis of what Tuchel is doing at Chelsea. It's all about direct, to the point football where chances are created and every bit of possession comes with a purpose. Of course, this isn't vintage Liverpool on show at the moment with too many of their players still finding their top form.

However, one player looks to be playing himself back into good nick and that's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was yet another encouraging display from him at Sheffield United. The rampaging Liverpool full-back averaged an assist every 0.4 games last season as he racked up 13 in total across the title-winning campaign, going off around 5/4 every week for an assist. His return has dropped sharply this season with just three assists grabbed at a rate of one every 0.1 matches.

However, there are signs of improvement in recent weeks as he's created 11 chances in his last five games for his teammates, producing an expected assist figure of 2.2 but an actual assist record of zero. With Chelsea still vulnerable defensively in behind either Ben Chilwell or Marcus Alonso, the 3/1 with Sky Bet on offer for Alexander-Arnold to register his fourth assist of the season should be snapped up.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold to get an assist (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

