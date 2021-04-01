Daniel Agger: Former Liverpool defender handed first head coaching role by Denmark's Koge

Daniel Agger ended his playing career in 2016; his former Denmark team-mate Lars Jacobsen will join the ex-Liverpool centre-back at Koge; "HB Koge is the perfect place for me to start [in management]," Agger said

Thursday 1 April 2021 07:06, UK

Daniel Agger (AP)
Image: Daniel Agger will start his career in management with Danish second-tier side HB Koge

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger will begin his managerial career with HB Koge from the start of next season.

Agger spent eight years at Liverpool, making 232 appearances and winning the League Cup in 2012, but his time at the club was disrupted by a series of injuries.

He began and ended his career with Danish club Brondby, rejoining them in 2014.

Agger, who won 75 caps for Denmark and captained them at the European Championship in 2012, will be joined at Koge by former national team-mate Lars Jacobsen.

Agger and Jacobsen, who has been named first-team coach, have signed contracts until the summer of 2024.

Daniel Agger (AP)
Image: Agger moved to Liverpool from Danish club Brondby in 2006

"HB Koge is the perfect place for me to start," Agger said.

"The club has healthy values and a solid foundation. I am very much looking forward to getting started - and yes, I look forward to coming under pressure again."

Agger's first task will be to help Koge earn promotion to the Danish top flight.

