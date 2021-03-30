Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward admits he 'may be' open to a future move to Real Madrid or Barcelona

Mohamed Salah has hinted that his future could lie in Spanish football amid continued speculation that the forward could leave Liverpool.

The Premier League's joint-top scorer this season is under contract at Anfield until 2023 but has been linked with a move elsewhere, with Barcelona and Real Madrid often touted as potential destinations for Salah if he were to depart Merseyside.

Last year, the forward described the Spanish giants as two "great" clubs, but Jurgen Klopp later played down any transfer talk surrounding the Egyptian international.

Liverpool play Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in April as the two sides meet for the first time since 2018's final in Kiev which finished 3-1 to the Spanish side and ahead of the games, Salah refused to rule out a future move to La Liga.

When asked whether he is eager to try out Spanish football, Salah told MARCA: "I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not?

"No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so... maybe one day, yes.

"I hope to be doing the same thing that I've been doing in recent years. Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies...

"That's the most important thing for me."

In January, Salah said he wanted to stay and continue to break records for as long as possible at Anfield and claimed he was "100 per cent" committed to winning more trophies at the club.

When pressed once again on his future at Liverpool, he said: "It's not up to me. We'll see what happens, but I prefer not to talk about that now."

Salah also described his relationship with manager Klopp as a "normal relationship between two professionals".

Liverpool's chances of defending the 2019/20 Premier League title have fallen away over the course of the campaign, with leaders Manchester City currently holding a 25-point gap over the Reds who are seventh in the table with seven matches remaining this season.

Klopp's side are still yet to win a top-flight home game this calendar year during a poor run of results in 2021.

Salah believes Liverpool's below-par performances in the league mean he and his team-mates have an added reason to redeem themselves in their bid to try and reclaim the Champions League.

"Lots of things happened at once. Luck hasn't been on our side," he added.

"It's made us want to win the Champions League even more and I hope we can do it."

The forward, currently away on international duty with Egypt, also admitted he felt uncertain regarding the prospect of representing his country at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, which could prove problematic for Liverpool with the next Premier League season set to start on August 14.

"Whatever happens, everyone will be in agreement - including my club," he said.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for a then club-record transfer fee in 2017 and the 28-year-old has scored 119 goals in 192 matches for the club in all competitions.