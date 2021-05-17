Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool qualifying for Champions League would be 'absolutely massive'

Jurgen Klopp says it will be an "absolutely massive" achievement if Liverpool can secure fourth place in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Liverpool struggled badly in the defence of the title they won for the first time in 30 years, with Manchester City confirmed as the 2020/21 champions after rivals Manchester United lost to Leicester meant Pep Guardiola's side could not be caught.

Klopp's team have managed to keep up the pressure on those above them in the table, however, with a run of six victories and two draws in their last eight league matches meaning they still have their destiny in their own hands.

A win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - followed by a home victory against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season on Sunday would see them playing in the Champions League again next season.

When asked how big that would be, Klopp said: "Massive, absolutely massive. It will be one of the biggest achievements, ever.

"I know how that sounds but it's the truth. Everybody here sees it like that.

"If you are going to write a book about a season and you want to be depressed afterwards, you would probably take this season.

"You read it and then think, 'that happened, and then that happened.' Most of the things you would never get in public, it's just that we had a lot of things to deal with.

"But, here we are. Whatever happened this year, it gave us the chance to hold our destiny in our hands with two games [to go.]"

Burnley may already be safe in the Premier League for another season but Klopp knows they will still put up a fight, with manager Sean Dyche not one to go easy on opponents, whatever the circumstances.

Klopp added: "I am looking forward to the game at Burnley, it's a different game, a different mindset, a different mood.

"But we know how tough it will be. For the first time in ages, there will be supporters in the stadium at Turf Moor.

"Sean Dyche, a proper competitive guy, the team lost against Leeds pretty clearly, so they will want to strike back, all these kinds of things.

"It will be a tough one but qualifying for the Champions League should be tough, so I have no problem with that.

"We just need to make sure we are ready. We need to bring all we need on the pitch again."