Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper dedicates winning goal at West Brom to his father

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has dedicated his match-winning, injury-time goal for Liverpool at West Brom to his late father, who died earlier this year.

Alisson became the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to score with a header - and the first to score a winning goal - when he nodded in a 93rd-minute winner that takes Liverpool to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"You can't explain these things. I couldn't be happier than l am now," Alisson told Sky Sports.

"I just tried to run into a good place and be in a good position to try and help my players, to bring a defender, but nobody followed me. I am lucky and blessed. Some things you can't explain."

Alisson's father died in an accident at his home in Brazil, and the Liverpool goalkeeper reflected: "Football is my life…I hope my father was there to see it with God on his side celebrating."

"I have been away from interviews for a long time because it was difficult - I always get emotional on that subject. But I want to thank all of you, all the Premier League, all the players and teams, I've had letters, for example, from Everton, Man City, Chelsea [and more]. I want to say thank you. If it wasn't for you all I could never have got through it."

"I tried to look at the bench and nobody called me. And then I was called [by Liverpool's goalkeeping coach] with conviction.

"I saw it coming and I just tried to run into a good place and to be in a good position. The ball in was brilliant and I just tried to put my head on the ball.

"Nobody followed me. I am lucky and blessed. Some things you can't explain. You can't explain a lot of things in my life, the only reason is God and he put his hand on my head today and I'm feeling very blessed.

"The celebration? I don't know how to celebrate!

"Hopefully I don't have to come up too many times to score goals."

Jamie Redknapp: "Football never ceases to amaze you, what a moment. You can pick holes in every goal but this was just a brilliant moment that we should sit back and enjoy. The header is unbelievable. He turns his head, it's a brilliant header."

Graeme Souness: "I'm amazed no one senses he's there but he keeps his focus, because Nat Phillips comes in front of him late on. He knew exactly where the goal was, a super, super header.

"Liverpool were huffing and puffing. Johnstone, the West Brom goalie, only had to make four saves. You'd think that winning at Old Trafford would have given them momentum but that again today will make them believe they will be in the Champions League next year."

Jamie Carragher: "West Brom didn't seem to know what to do with Alisson. He had all the space in the world...Whether you're fighting relegation, going for the title for trying to qualify for the top four, it's not about what the result does for you but more to the teams around you. That will give the teams around them a huge blow and give Liverpool a huge lift going into the game with Burnley."