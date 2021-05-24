Georginio Wijnaldum: Barcelona and Bayern Munich target Liverpool midfielder on free transfer

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave Liverpool at the end of his contract next month after five years at Anfield; four unnamed clubs also trying to sign midfielder who will captain Netherlands at this summer's Euros

Georginio Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle in July 2016
Barcelona and Bayern Munich are trying to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer.

Wijnaldum, 30, confirmed on Sunday he will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract next month after five years at the club.

The Netherlands midfielder, who will captain his country at this summer's Euros, is also a target for four other unnamed clubs.

Wijnaldum, who has made 237 appearances for Liverpool since he joined from Newcastle in July 2016, won the Champions League and Premier League in consecutive seasons during his spell at Anfield.

Gini Wijnaldum says he had hoped to play 'many more years for the club' and would like to explain the story behind his departure at a later date

"I hoped to play many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different, I think everyone knows in football that anything can happen but the situation right now is that on July 1 I'm not a Liverpool player anymore," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports after Liverpool's win against Crystal Palace secured Champions League qualification.

In a social media post later on Sunday, he added: "I would have loved to remain a Liverpool player for many more years, but unfortunately things went different. I have to start a new adventure."

Gini Wijnaldum was given a guard of honour and a special presentation in what looks likely to be his final game for the club

Wijnaldum was the subject of transfer interest from Barcelona over the past year, with current boss Ronald Koeman keen to bring his countryman to the Nou Camp.

