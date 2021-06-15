Liverpool given green light to increase Anfield capacity to 61,000

Liverpool have been given the green light to increase Anfield's capacity to 61,000.

The club's plans for a £60m expansion of their stadium were approved by Liverpool City Council on Tuesday morning and will see the Anfield Road stand grow by 7,000.

As well as the increased capacity, Liverpool's proposal includes the development of a new family fan zone, hospitality lounges, and a range of other facilities.

It’s ‘glory round the fields of Anfield Road’ as @LFC gets the green light from #Planning for an impressive expansion of its famous Anfield Road Stand. #allezallezallez #YNWA pic.twitter.com/znXLgfqZxa — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) June 15, 2021

As part of the planning application, the club has also been given permission to hold up to six concerts and major events - such as American and Gaelic football - at the stadium for a period of five years.

There had been some opposition to the scheme from local residents and environmental groups, who had concerns over the impact on nearby Stanley Park, but the planning committee voted 6-2 in favour.

The earliest completion date for the project is the summer of 2023 and it is expected to take 18 months.

Work will involve rerouting the existing Anfield Road around the new development, skirting the edge of Stanley Park, and then building behind the current stand with a view to joining up the old and new structures in the close season - thereby lessening the impact on Anfield's overall capacity.

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said: "This is a huge milestone in our journey towards bringing more supporters into Anfield.

"We have been clear from the beginning that this expansion would be based on our ability to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape; our ability to gain co-operation of local residents and the community; and our ability to ensure the project is financially viable.

"In what has been a very unpredictable year, we are seeking certainty in order to progress with this project and there are still some steps we need to take to get there."