Adrian: Liverpool goalkeeper 'delighted' to extend his stay at Anfield after signing fresh contract

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension.

Former West Ham 'keeper Adrian joined Liverpool as a free agent in the summer of 2019 after his contract at the London Stadium expired.

He has made 24 appearances for Liverpool, playing back-up to No 1 goalkeeper Alisson, winning the Premier League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup in that time.

Adrian is excited to continue his journey with Liverpool, where he feels the full support of the club and manager Jurgen Klopp.

"I'm delighted, I'm very happy to stay in the club," Adrian told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Firstly, because it's a reward from the club for the hard work that I've been doing since I signed two years ago. I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation.

Image: Adrian feels the full confidence of manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

"And secondly, and above all of that, it's a pleasure to stay in Liverpool - it's such a big club. But being as well a family club, it's very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged."

Adrian, who shared the goalkeeping duties with Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher this season, kept three clean sheets in his six appearances as Liverpool secured Champions League football in a dramatic end to the campaign.

The Spaniard hopes he can continue to help the team next season - whether that is on the pitch or from the sidelines - as they look to return to challenging for top honours once again.

"I try to help the team in every moment," he said. "To try to enjoy and give my experience in every second, to the player who plays in that moment or when I play, to try to be together at the same time.

Image: Adrian is excited to continue his journey at Liverpool after joining in 2019

"As Jürgen said, I'm a team player - I try to support, to give that confidence to those players, to try to give that confidence in the dressing room, in the training ground every day. To push each other.

"Because when you are giving your best, the other one is giving their best for sure, and you're pushing each other. At the end, it's good for the club, for the group, for the manager as well to take the right decision in the moment for the game.

"I'm happy to do that job and also to try to have my opportunity as well and give the best when I have the chance."