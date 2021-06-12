Georginio Wijnaldum says he signed for PSG because Barcelona talks dragged on for too long

Georginio Wijnaldum says he decided to join Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Barcelona because the Spanish side took too long over negotiations.

Wijnaldum, currently on Euro 2020 duty with the Netherlands, joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Liverpool, signing a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club earlier this week.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the end of the season after opting not to sign an extension to his contract at Anfield, and will now play under Mauricio Pochettino in France.

However, his move to Paris came after Barcelona and Bayern Munich had both been trying to sign the midfielder, with the Spanish side locked in talks with the Netherlands captain for up to four weeks.

"I made another choice. It was very difficult. I was negotiating with Barcelona for four weeks, and we never reached a final decision," Wijnaldum revealed ahead of Netherlands' Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine on Sunday.

"Paris Saint-Germain were a bit better in making a decision. They were quicker. And the project that they have at PSG it really appealed to me.

"It was a difficult choice I have to be honest. I thought I would be moving to Barcelona because they were the only team who were really interested in me, but we did not reach an agreement together.

"PSG were much clearer in making that decision."

Wijnaldum, who made 237 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Newcastle in July 2016, won the Champions League and Premier League during his five-year spell at Anfield.