Leanne Kiernan: Liverpool Women sign Republic of Ireland striker from West Ham

Liverpool Women have signed Leanne Kiernan from West Ham in a move which sees the striker reunited with newly-appointed manager Matt Beard.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international spent the last three seasons with West Ham in the Women's Super League.

Beard brought Kiernan from Shelbourne during his stint at West Ham, and the player said it was a phone call with the former Hammers boss which persuaded her to join Liverpool.

"I've played as a winger for the last three years and I play as a striker for my country," Kiernan said. "I just can't wait to get back out there on the pitch with my new teammates and settle in with my new family here at Liverpool.

Image: Kiernan previously worked with Matt Beard at West Ham

"The club is a great name and it definitely has great ambition. I really enjoyed the phone call with Beardie, and it grabbed me towards Liverpool and it's just an exciting time to be here."

Beard, who took charge of Liverpool in May, added: "Leanne's a versatile forward, she's very quick and can score goals inside and outside the box.

"She's an infectious personality and one of the biggest aspects is her work rate and how she conducts herself as I think it's something we need in this league.

Introducing our first signing of the new season… ✍️



Welcome to Liverpool, @Kiernan_Leanne! 👋 pic.twitter.com/BSmGVsxV7c — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) June 22, 2021

"I signed her when she was 18, she's grown up a lot over those three years and I think this is a good move for her and for us. I'm looking forward to seeing what she can produce this year."

Liverpool finished the 2020-21 season third in the Championship.