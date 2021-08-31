Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain signs new four-year contract

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 31-year-old has made 394 appearances for Liverpool since signing from Sunderland in 2011 and became Liverpool's captain in 2015.

Henderson, who has won the Premier League, Champions League and the League Cup with Liverpool, had two years remaining on his previous deal but has now extended his stay at Anfield until 2025.

The England midfielder becomes the latest senior player to commit his future to the side, after Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson all signed new deals this summer.

Henderson told the club's official website: "I'm obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I've already been on here.

An incredible journey continues… Thank you to all the fans for your support 🤝 @LFC pic.twitter.com/5ge8DPxrgU — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 31, 2021

"It's amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

"I'm in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I've learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I've got to thank a lot of people for that.

"I've loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I've always said that.

"To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way."

Henderson celebrated a decade as a Liverpool player earlier this summer and has won a number of personal accolades in his time at the club, including the 2019-20 FWA Footballer of the Year and an MBE for services to football and charity.

He continued: "Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead. I feel as hungry as ever.

"I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.

"If we do that, I feel as though we've got a good chance of being successful."