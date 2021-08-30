Transfer Deadline Day: What every Premier League club must do before summer transfer window closes

Image: Arsenal's late focus appears to be on outgoings but could their woeful start send Mikel Arteta back into the market?

Key ins:

Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed

Albert Sambi Lokonga - Anderlecht, £15m

Ben White - Brighton, £50m

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid, undisclosed

Aaron Ramsdale - Bournemouth, £30m including add-ons

Key outs:

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

Mat Ryan - end of loan

David Luiz - contract expired

Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, loan

William Saliba - Marseille, loan

Joe Willock - Newcastle, £25m

Lucas Torreira - Fiorentina, loan

The situation:

Arsenal are up there with the biggest spenders in the Premier League so far this summer, already bringing in five players, including £50m defender Ben White and midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for an undisclosed fee.

However, Arsenal's disastrous start to the season has left fans wondering where that money has been spent as under-fire boss Mikel Arteta contemplates three defeats, nine goals conceded and no goals from their opening three league games of the season.

The Gunners head into the international break having lost their opening three games without scoring for the first time ever, and seemingly now focused on outgoings with the likes of Willian, Hector Bellerin, Eddie Nketiah, Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all available to leave the club.

We don’t know. We already have done a lot of things – ins and outs. A lot. I think it’s 16 or 17 deals in total with some renewals which is a lot of things and there are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some questions marks and deals that can happen. But we’ll see.

But will their shocking start to the campaign force them back into the market for new arrivals?

The Gunners have been linked with a move for a new right back throughout the window and it was reported they held an interest in Tammy Abraham before the former Chelsea striker sealed a move to Roma. The link to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar also refuses to go away.

Any incomings will surely depend on players leaving the club as the Gunners look to balance the books, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see further reinforcements come in after losing their first three league matches in a season for the first time since the 1954-55 campaign.

Oli Yew

Aston Villa

Key ins:

Leon Bailey - Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed

Emi Buendia - Norwich, £38m

Ashley Young - Inter, free

Danny Ings - Southampton, undisclosed

Axel Tuanzebe - Manchester United, loan

Key outs:

Ahmed Elmohamady - contract expired

Tom Heaton - Manchester United, free

Neil Taylor - contract expired

Jack Grealish - Manchester City, £100m

The situation:

Dean Smith insisted towards the end of last season that Villa's first year back in the Premier League was about survival, their second was about improving the starting XI, while the third was about improving the squad.

Despite the loss of Jack Grealish, it could be argued that Villa have done just that on paper with the additions of Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, Ashley Young and Leon Bailey in particular, using almost all of the Grealish cash. But football isn't played on paper; whether the creativity gap has been plugged remains to be seen, but Villa won't dip into the market for more attack-minded players in the final hours of the window unless something irresistible comes up. It may take weeks, even months, for the new players to gel, but Villa now have better depth across the front line.

Instead, judging by the players being linked, they'll be looking 15 yards further back in defensive midfield.

With Weston McKennie and Axel Witsel both rumoured in recent days, along with Thomas Delaney before his move to Sevilla, it's clear Villa want alternatives to Marvelous Nakamba to protect the back four, but quality in that position is infrequent and costly.

In terms of outgoings, Villa have loaned out striker Wesley to former employers Club Brugge - the Brazilian has struggled for minutes since returning from a cruciate injury suffered 20 months ago - while Conor Hourihane and Frederic Guilbert could also go out on loan again.

Gerard Brand

Key ins:

Frank Onyeka - FC Midtjylland, undisclosed

Kristoffer Ajer - Celtic, £13.5m

Myles Peart-Harris - Chelsea, undisclosed

Yoane Wissa - Lorient, £8.5m

Alvaro Fernandez - Huesca, loan

Key outs:

Henrik Dalsgaard - contract expired

Luke Daniels - contract expired

Emiliano Marcondes - contract expired

The situation:

Both on the pitch and off it, the last month has been full of positives for Brentford.

Five points from three games constitutes a Premier League start many could have only dreamed of and the players brought in by owner Matthew Benham's recruitment team have already started to make the desired impact. Perhaps most importantly, though, they have not sold anyone from last season's promotion-winning squad, which is particularly encouraging after the sales of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma last term and Neal Maupay, Ezri Konsa and Romain Sawyers the year before that.

"I have a squad that I'm pleased with but we are always in the market. The window is still open, so anything can happen," said head coach Thomas Frank after the 3-1 win over Forest Green in the Carabao Cup. And there are signs that incomings may be on the way.

Earlier this week, the Bees were in talks with Nottingham Forest to sign attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson, though the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the player. There are also murmurs on social media that they are interested in Schalke's USA international frontman Matthew Hoppe.

The departure of Henrik Dalsgaard in the summer opened up a slot on the right-hand side of defence, which brought about links with Hamburg's Josha Vagnoman. But, so far, Sergi Canos has been deployed as a right wing-back and there he has impressed, not least after having scored the club's first top-flight goal since 1947 against Arsenal, but also having made league-high 12 tackles in the opening two fixtures. Whether they will now reinforce there remains to be seen, but the Spaniard has certainly offered food for thought.

There could well be several players departing west London in the next few days, too. Neither Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia nor Danish centre-back Luka Racic were given squad numbers in pre-season, while several other fringe players could benefit from being sent out on loan.

Brentford's business is all but wrapped up, but late tinkering could be important in their quest to ensure their Premier League stay is not a brief one.

Dan Long

Key ins:

Jeremy Sarmiento - Benfica, undisclosed

Enock Mwepu - Red Bull Salzburg, undisclosed

Kjell Scherpen - Ajax, undisclosed

Kaoru Mitoma - Kawasaki Frontale, undisclosed

Key outs:

Ben White - Arsenal, £50m

Davy Propper - PSV Eindhoven, undisclosed

Jose Izquierdo - contract expired

Florin Andone - Cadiz, loan

Key ins:

Maxwel Cornet - Lyon, £12.9m

Nathan Collins - Stoke, undisclosed

Wayne Hennessey - Crystal Palace, free

Key outs:

Robbie Brady - contract expired

Ben Gibson - Norwich, undisclosed

Jimmy Dunne - QPR, undisclosed

The situation:

With the takeover completed by American investment firm ALK Capital, expectation was high that Burnley would loosen their purse strings in order to help improve the quality and depth of the squad.

Sean Dyche, who spent less than £1m in the last window, has repeatedly said how difficult it is for Burnley to find the right player for the right price. He is very thorough in his research of the type of character potentially joining his squad but Burnley's recruitment process has developed in the last 12 months with a greater focus on the European market. That is where Dyche had been hoping to find a gem.

Maxwel Cornet was the man targeted to provide reinforcements in wide areas to support the Clarets' full-backs and his arrival has finally been rubberstamped.

Could there be more late incomings? Before Cornet was confirmed, Dyche admitted: "There are a few things that we are attempting to work on but a few things that have got away from us."

Lewis Jones

Key ins:

Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan, £97.5m

Marcus Bettinelli - Fulham, free

Key outs:

Out

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m

Tammy Abraham - Roma, £34m

Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan

Olivier Giroud - AC Milan, undisclosed

Kurt Zouma - West Ham, £29.8m

The situation:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is looking to complete the final piece of business in what has been a window of fine-tuning.

A move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is edging closer but the Spanish club are thought to now be asking for closer to the player's release clause of £68.5m (€80m). Sevilla turned down a €55m offer from a Premier League club last summer and are also keen to line up a replacement before they let Kounde go.

The 22-year-old France international wants the Stamford Bridge move to be finalised before the transfer deadline and did not travel with the Sevilla squad for their game at Elche on Saturday evening, staying in Paris.

Kurt Zouma was allowed to complete a £29.8m move to West Ham on a four-year deal, paving the way for Kounde's arrival but the two clubs are yet to agree on the fee.

The final days of the window will also see Tuchel look to offload fringe players.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is undergoing an AC Milan medical ahead of joining the club on a two-year deal with an option to buy. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan. The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in Chelsea's opening three Premier League games.

Ben Grounds

Image: Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace

Key ins:

Michael Olise - Reading, undisclosed

Marc Guehi - Chelsea, undisclosed

Joachim Andersen - Lyon, undisclosed

Conor Gallagher - Chelsea, loan

Key outs:

Andros Townsend - contract expired

Gary Cahill - contract expired

Scott Dann - contract expired

Wayne Hennessey - contract expired

James McCarthy - contract expired

Mamadou Sakho - contract expired

Patrick van Aanholt - contract expired

Connor Wickham - contract expired

The situation:

It has been a summer of change at Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson as manager, and there has been a raft of outgoing players, with plenty of Premier League experience having left the club over the last few months.

But Crystal Palace have brought in defensive options - Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen have impressed so far - and Michael Olise from Reading is an exciting young prospect.

However, with Eberechi Eze still out for an extended period and Crystal Palace yet to find the net in the Premier League, attacking reinforcements who can slot straight into the first team are still needed. Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has already brightened up Palace's play, and could form a wonderful partnership with Wilfried Zaha in the coming weeks.

Watford midfielder Will Hughes has arrived and will provide a different option in an ageing midfield but could there be a late move for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah? He would gain some vital first-team minutes and hopefully find the net more often than Palace's current striking options.

Charlotte Marsh

Key ins:

Andros Townsend - Crystal Palace, free

Asmir Begovic - Bournemouth, free

Demarai Gray - Bayer Leverkusen, £1.6m

Andy Lonergan - West Brom, free

Key outs:

Theo Walcott - Southampton, free

Joshua King - contract expired

Yannick Bolasie - contract expired

Muhamed Besic - contract expired

Robin Olsen - end of loan

Bernard - Sharjah FC, undisclosed

The situation:

Rafael Benitez will want to add to his squad in the final few days, with the manner in which his much-changed Everton team made heavy work of beating Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup second round reflecting a need for improved strength in depth.

Moise Kean was reminded by his manager to keep his emotions in check on the field after the Italian striker saw red on a rare start, but the forward is now heading for Juventus on a permanent deal. James Rodriguez is also being offered to clubs, but will they find a buyer?

Those who have arrived at Goodison Park have made an instant impact with both Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray - bought for a combined £1.7m - having opened their accounts, but Everton will need more quality to go with the early signs of resilience if they are to sustain a European push.

Benitez said: "Hopefully we can still bring in some new faces and can be stronger. The fans can see we are trying to improve every single player, they know the difficulty of the Financial Fair Play rules for us and they appreciate we are professionals and are fighting for our club."

The club continue to seek reinforcements at right-back, but Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already come out and rebuffed reports of a £5m offer for promising defender Nathan Patterson. Sky Sports understand there is interest in taking Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.

Benitez has so far been knocked back in his attempts to add further creativity with Sky Germany claiming that an 11th-hour bid for Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha failed to prevent his move to Atletico Madrid. Lazio forward Joaquin Correa was also linked but the player opted to join Inter Milan on loan.

The club have since turned their attention to Porto's Luis Diaz. There have been talks over using Rodriguez as part of a deal to move back to his former club on loan.

Cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another area in need of surgery given Kean's pending sale, and Everton are in talks to bring Salomon Rondon back to the Premier League.

The former West Brom striker, who was on loan last season at CSKA Moscow from Chinese Super League outfit Dalian PFC, signed a temporary deal at Newcastle during Benitez's time at St James' Park and looks likely to link up with his old manager again.

Ben Grounds

Key ins:

Patson Daka - RB Salzburg, £23m

Boubakary Soumare - Lille, £17m

Ryan Bertrand - Southampton, free

Jannik Vestergaard - Southampton, £15m

Key outs:

Wes Morgan - retired

Christian Fuchs - contract expired

The situation:

Leicester City's transfer activity will rumble on until the last hours of Deadline Day with Brendan Rodgers keen to add another player in order to improve the depth in his squad that will be competing in Europe again this season.

City have signed four players this summer, but there could still be some movement before the deadline with Leicester seeking some cover in attacking wide areas and at centre-back.

"You would like to (make more signings), but it's going to be on the availability and whether they are affordable," Rodgers said last week.

PSV winger Noni Madueke has been linked. The England under-21 international came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before moving abroad where his career is flourishing.

There could also still be departures. Midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been linked with Newcastle, having found opportunities hard to come by at Leicester. Rodgers has indicated that Leicester would prefer a permanent move rather than a loan. Denis Praet may also be allowed to leave due to the arrival of Boubakary Soumare.

Lewis Jones

Key ins:

Jack Harrison - Man City, undisclosed

Junior Firpo - Barcelona, £13m

Key outs:

Pablo Hernandez - contract expired

Ezgjan Alioski - contract expired

Kiko Casilla - Elche, loan

The situation:

Marcelo Bielsa isn't one for chasing too many transfer targets. He likes to have a settled squad with flexibility a key trait in terms of his personnel. Bielsa focus his efforts on getting the maximum out of the players already at his disposal rather than improving his squad by asking the club to spend, spend, spend. He is an owner's dream in that regard. With that in mind, it should be a quiet Deadline Day at Elland Road. Bielsa seems happy with his current squad.

Leeds have done two key bits of business though.

With Ezgjan Alioski having left the club after his contract expired, Leeds moved fast to sign another full-back, with Junior Firpo the latest player to leave Barcelona. The 24-year-old signed a four-year deal as he looks to build a career that stalled in Spain being understudy to full-back Jordi Alba. Bielsa has just eased him in so far but his all-action style should be a huge benefit to the way Leeds attack down the left.

He will need to form a good relationship with Jack Harrison down that flank, a player that finally made his transfer permanent from Manchester City. Harrison joins Leeds after spending last three seasons at Elland Road on loan from City.

Lewis Jones

Key ins:

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Key outs:

Georginio Wijnaldum - Paris Saint-Germain, free

Xherdan Shaqiri - Lyon, undisclosed

Harry Wilson - Fulham, £12m

Marco Grujic - Porto, undisclosed

Sepp van den Berg - Preston, loan

Ben Davies - Sheff Utd, loan

Ben Woodburn - Hearts, loan

The situation:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists there is no need for the club to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Georginio Wijnaldum joined Paris St Germain in June, but Klopp has stressed the Holland international's departure has not left a big gap in his midfield.

And despite recent reports Liverpool are set to make a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, the German said he is not expecting any major new signings before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

"If there's an area we have on the pitch where we have all the different skill sets, dynamic, creativity, defensive-orientated, offensive-orientated, all these kind of things - there is no gap," Klopp said.

"It's not that we have to bring in another one. We have players here with great skills and last weekend doesn't mean Harvey [Elliott] is the saviour of our midfield problem because we don't have one."

Klopp added: "There is no need just to buy a midfielder because somebody is on the market. I cannot help the supporters who want us to sign a player just to get somebody in."

Richard Morgan

Key ins:

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa, £100m

Scott Carson - Derby, free

Key outs:

Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free

Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free

Jack Harrison - Leeds, undisclosed

The situation:

The Harry Kane saga reached a frustrating conclusion for Manchester City this week as Tottenham's refusal to negotiate finally ended their hopes of bringing the 28-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer," Kane said via Twitter. The wording of the announcement leaves the door ajar for a future exit but City must look elsewhere if they are to strengthen their forward line in the final days of this window.

An even bigger story looked to be brewing with City offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo but the fling was brief, Ronaldo instead agreeing a stunning return to the other half of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola insists he is happy with what he has. After all, the strength of his squad is such that he was able to successfully navigate long periods of last season without the need for an out-an-out striker. Gabriel Jesus has started the campaign in good form and Guardiola piled praise on Ferran Torres in a central role after the 5-0 rout of Arsenal.

But late manoeuvres should not be ruled out and nor should departures, with Bernardo Silva the most likely to go after Grealish's arrival pushed him down Guardiola's midfield pecking order.

Nick Wright

Key ins:

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund, £73m

Raphael Varane - Real Madrid, £41m

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Key outs:

Axel Tuanzebe - Aston Villa, loan

Brandon Williams - Norwich, loan

The situation:

With Manchester United bringing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Old Trafford, and with Cristiano Ronaldo on his way, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a bloated squad on his hands and not enough football to keep them all content.

United can be forgiven for basking in the glory of their recapture of Ronaldo 12 years after he left Old Trafford but, as Tuesday's deadline approaches, the focus has to turn to fine-tuning Solskjaer's squad.

So far, United have only been able to offload squad regulars Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams on a season-long loan, to Aston Villa and Norwich respectively. Others, such as Amad Diallo, await the receipt of a credible loan opportunity to continue his development away from Old Trafford.

Solskjaer's "who knows what can happen" mantra was borne out to full effect by United's move for Ronaldo but it's difficult to see further incomings at the 11th hour of the window. The same cannot be said for outgoings.

Despite insisting he forms part of his plans, Ronaldo's arrival has further limited first-team opportunities to players already starved of action, such as Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek. Could United's resolve be tested on those players before the window slams shut? We'll have to wait and see.

Jack Wilkinson

Image: Newcastle have re-signed Joe Willock but they still need to strengthen in midfield

Key ins:

Joe Willock - Arsenal, £25m

Key outs:

Florian Lejeune - Alaves, undisclosed

Andy Carroll - contract expired

Christian Atsu - contract expired

The situation:

Steve Bruce has played down his chances of a late transfer scramble, with an opportunistic loan his likely route to reinforcements.

"We haven't been able to sell so I've not been able to trade," he said with the deadline looming. "Nobody wants to sell their best players, and the Championship is basically on its knees. I would've listened to a few offers but they've not been forthcoming."

The market may have stalled for many clubs in the aftermath of a pandemic but Newcastle fans are likely to feel the sludge under St James' Park feet reflects more - yet again - on stagnancy in the boardroom.

A string of out-of-contract fringe players have departed but while Joe Willock's return was a welcome boost, a sense of foreboding lingers about a squad still too reliant on Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson.

Back-up for Wilson is still needed, as is another centre-back and, crucially, a dominant box-to-box-style midfielder.

Wins are too, but familiar malaise off the pitch when it comes to recruitment, suggests another long season ahead on it.

Kate Burlaga

Norwich

Key ins:

Christos Tzolis - PAOK, undisclosed

Angus Gunn - Southampton, undisclosed

Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen, £9.4m

Ben Gibson - Burnley, undisclosed

Dimitris Giannoulis - PAOK, undisclosed

Pierre Lees-Melou - Nice, £3.5m

Billy Gilmour - Chelsea, loan

Josh Sargent - Werder Bremen, £8m

Brandon Williams - Man Utd, loan

Mathias Normann - FC Rostov, loan

Key outs:

Emi Buendia - Aston Villa, £38m

Onel Hernandez - Middlesbrough, loan

The situation:

Norwich have brought in no fewer than 10 new faces this window worth around £50m, but with the Canaries without a point following their opening three games, Daniel Farke will work until the final hours of the window refining his squad.

Onel Hernandez was loaned out to Middlesbrough at the weekend while Mathias Normann arrived on a temporary deal from FC Rostov. There could well be more incomings and outgoings at Carrow Road, with Farke assuring supporters he is still working on his final transfer targets.

The Norwich boss said: "In general, it is our way to never comment on any rumours or any names, we just announce business once it's done.

"We were quite open and transparent about what we want to do. We want to strengthen our defensive row. We have already done this with Brandon Williams and we are still looking out for perhaps some additions for our defensive set-up.

"I think it is quite necessary for us to stay awake until the window is closed. We will try to do some business but I can't confirm anything at the moment, that we will do something.

"Everything has to be right and I pretty much trust our sporting director, Stuart Webber, who has done a fantastic job, especially over the last weeks and during this transfer window.

"So I'm pretty, pretty pleased with his work and quite confident that the last days of the window will be quite successful in the way we want to be successful."

Norwich are still seeking to bolster their options in defensive midfield and have been in talks with Real Betis over William Carvalho.

Ben Grounds

Key ins:

Armando Broja - Chelsea, loan

Theo Walcott - Everton, free

Tino Livramento - Chelsea, undisclosed

Romain Perraud - Stade Brest, undisclosed

Adam Armstrong - Blackburn, £15m

Key outs:

Ryan Bertrand - Leicester, free

Danny Ings - Aston Villa, undisclosed

Jannik Vestergaard - Leicester, £15m

The situation:

Ralph Hasenhuttl had promised Southampton would be busy in the final few weeks of the window. It's been a summer of upheaval with Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard leaving for pastures new. So far, Hasenhuttl has signed players that are mostly about potential - he may need an experienced head or two to bulk out his squad with the deadline fast approaching.

It is at the back where the Saints most need to strengthen.

"Especially at the centre-back positions we don't have big alternatives at the moment," Hasenhuttl was quoted last week.

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is a player that has been repeatedly linked.

In terms of outgoings, perhaps their best bit of business this summer was keeping hold of James Ward-Prowse, who signed a new long-term contract. Aston Villa had been keen to add him to their squad. Hasenhuttl just simply couldn't afford to lose him.

Lewis Jones

Key ins:

Cristian Romero - Atalanta, £47m

Pierluigi Gollini - Atalanta, loan

Bryan Gil - Seville, £21.6m plus Erik Lamela

Key outs:

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

Danny Rose - Watford, free transfer

Juan Foyth - Villarreal, undisclosed

Erik Lamela - Seville, swap for Bryan Gil

Joe Hart - Celtic, undisclosed

The situation:

The Harry Kane saga dominated Tottenham's summer as he pushed for a move to Manchester City but the news that he is staying, confirmed by the striker on Twitter on Wednesday, represents a major boost for the club.

Kane may have some work to do to patch up relations but any lingering resentment among supporters won't linger for long if he can pick up where he left off last season, when he topped the charts for both goals and assists in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old will spearhead a revamped Spurs side managed by Nuno Espirito Santo and bolstered by centre-back Cristian Romero, winger Bryan Gil and back-up goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Dele Alli also looks set to play a central role having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and there could be more new arrivals before the deadline.

Spurs have landed Metz winger Pape Matar Sarr, who will be loaned back to his former club for a season, but there is a need for more immediate support in the attacking positions.

Spurs have been reliant on Kane and Heung-Min Son for goals for too long, with the departed Gareth Bale the only other player to score more than three in the Premier League last season.

Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Alli only managed to find the net four times between them and, with Erik Lamela also gone, there is a need for more depth and goal threat in Nuno's attack. Wolves' Adama Traore could be the man to provide it.

Nick Wright

Watford

Key ins:

Emmanuel Dennis - Club Brugge, undisclosed

Danny Rose - Tottenham, free

Josh King - Everton, free

Juraj Kucka - Parma, undisclosed

Moussa Sissoko - Tottenham, £2.5m

Peter Etebo - Stoke, loan

Ozan Tufan - Fenerbahce, loan

Key outs:

Craig Dawson - West Ham, £2m

Will Hughes - Crystal Palace, £6m

The situation:

Watford are happy enough with their summer business, having strengthened in attack and replaced Will Hughes after the midfielder's hesitancy to sign a new deal at Vicarage Road.

Nathaniel Chalobah is another still weighing up his options and if the ex-Chelsea man departs, the Hornets may look to re-enter the market for another midfielder, having already done good business in bringing in veteran Juraj Kucka and Moussa Sissoko, while the versatile Ozan Tufan can also play through the middle.

Manager Xisco Munoz has made no secret of his priority for clean sheets, and a defender is still on the club's radar. They missed out on Lyanco Vojnovic to Premier League rivals Southampton, and time is running out to secure an alternative before the August 31 deadline.

Stalwart Troy Deeney may depart by then and his situation has been confirmed already by the club, who wrote in a statement released on August 27 that they were "discussing the best options for both parties".

The 33-year-old made only 14 starts in the Championship last season, so should he move on it seems unlikely Watford will feel the need to replace him, especially with breakthrough Colombia international Cucho Hernandez already on the fringes of Munoz's first team.

Ron Walker

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard is in his plans for this season but will West Ham make another late bid?

Key ins:

Craig Dawson - Watford, £2m

Kurt Zouma - Chelsea, £29.8m

Alphonse Areola - PSG, loan

Key outs:

Fabian Balbuena - Dynamo Moscow, free

Felipe Anderson - Lazio, undisclosed

The situation:

David Moyes is a much happier man coming into the final days of the transfer window than he was before the protracted move to bring Kurt Zouma to the London Stadium was finally completed.

The Hammers boss has dropped hints that his squad needs improvement in recent weeks and the additions of Craig Dawson and Alphonse Areola's loan looked a meagre return on the sixth-placed finish he led them to last season prior to Zouma's arrival.

There is still more work to be done in attack should the right face emerge. Michail Antonio is the club's only senior recognised striker, and despite his obvious quality, he has missed at least 10 Premier League games in each of the last two seasons through injury.

Even without that, Moyes' lack of options in the striking department limit his tactical flexibility, as he said himself after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"If we had another centre-forward we might have looked to change something possibly, but we don't," he said, putting it bluntly.

Despite that, their most likely incoming appears Jesse Lingard, very much not an out-and-out forward. The Manchester United player has been on Moyes' radar all summer following his successful loan stint at the London Stadium last season, and questions have been asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo's impending return to Old Trafford means he could become available.

Ron Walker

Image: Adama Traore has been the subject of Tottenham interest

Key ins:

Jose Sa - Olympiacos, undisclosed

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Angers, undisclosed

Yerson Mosquera - Atletico Nacional, undisclosed

Key outs:

Rui Patricio - Roma, undisclosed

Rafa Mir - Sevilla, undisclosed

The situation:

Despite losing their first two Premier League matches, there was enough progressive football from Bruno Lage's Wolves in those narrow defeats to Leicester and Tottenham to encourage supporters that this can be a successful season - if the new manager is backed.

Ruben Neves and Adama Traore have been the subject of speculation all summer and the Wolves owners are known to be pragmatic when it comes to selling if the price is right.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a move for Traore and Wolves might still find themselves in a chain of deals, though Harry Kane's decision to stay at Spurs after all would seem to make that less likely.

Lage has stressed that he not only needs to keep his best players but to add to them. Speaking after the impressive 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, he said that he thinks Traore will stay but also wants to add more quality, not just squad players.

Whether Wolves - and their old friend Jorge Mendes - can come up with the signings that the new man at Molineux knows they need is likely to define the club's 2021/22 season.

Adam Bate

