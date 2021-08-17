Brentford transfer news: Spain goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez joins on loan from Huesca

Brentford have signed Spanish international goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez on loan from La Liga side Huesca.

Fernandez joins the Premier League club on a one-year loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old made his senior debut for Spain earlier this summer and was part of the squad that won silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Welcome to #BrentfordFC Álvaro Fernández



The goalkeeper signs from @SDHuesca on a one-year loan deal with an option for permanent transfer, subject to international clearance. #BienvenidosAlvaro pic.twitter.com/Xsm9x9g5qL — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 17, 2021

"Alvaro is a player with huge potential, and we are very pleased that he has come in to our squad and our goalkeeper unit," said Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

"He will come here and compete every day with David Raya and Patrik Gunnarsson. This is a signing that make us stronger as a group and will help push us to a higher level."

Phil Giles, Brentford's co-director of football, added: "We have been trying to sign Alvaro all summer, but his involvement at the Olympics delayed his arrival.

"We are looking forward to seeing what he can achieve with us this season and potentially beyond."

