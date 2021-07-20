Frank Onyeka: Brentford sign Nigeria international on five-year deal from FC Midtjylland after work permit issued

Frank Onyeka has completed his move to Brentford after receiving a work permit.
The Nigeria midfielder has been announced as the Bees' first signing as a Premier League club on a five-year deal after arriving in the UK on Sunday.
Onyeka is quarantining in line with Covid-19 travel restrictions before joining up with his new team-mates for pre-season preparations.
Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month the 23-year-old had agreed to sign from Brentford's sister club FC Midtjylland in Denmark.
He remained in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he completed a medical and continued to train with his now former club.
A deal between the clubs was a formality to conclude because they are both owned by Matthew Benham.
Brentford have made strengthening at right-back, right centre-back, midfield and on the wings their priority this summer as they prepare for their first season in the top flight.
Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has moved in the opposite direction to Midtjylland, and attacker Emiliano Marcondes has left the club, while top-goalscorer Ivan Toney is being tracked by other clubs.