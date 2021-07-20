Frank Onyeka: Brentford sign Nigeria international on five-year deal from FC Midtjylland after work permit issued

Brentford have announced the signing of Frank Onyeka from sister club FC Midtjylland after the Nigeria midfielder received a work permit. The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal and is in quarantine after arriving in the UK

By Lyall Thomas

Tuesday 20 July 2021 15:52, UK

Frank Onyeka
Image: Frank Onyeka is set to join Brentford ahead of their first season in the Premier League

Frank Onyeka has completed his move to Brentford after receiving a work permit.

The Nigeria midfielder has been announced as the Bees' first signing as a Premier League club on a five-year deal after arriving in the UK on Sunday.

Onyeka is quarantining in line with Covid-19 travel restrictions before joining up with his new team-mates for pre-season preparations.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month the 23-year-old had agreed to sign from Brentford's sister club FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

He remained in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he completed a medical and continued to train with his now former club.

A deal between the clubs was a formality to conclude because they are both owned by Matthew Benham.

Brentford have made strengthening at right-back, right centre-back, midfield and on the wings their priority this summer as they prepare for their first season in the top flight.

Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has moved in the opposite direction to Midtjylland, and attacker Emiliano Marcondes has left the club, while top-goalscorer Ivan Toney is being tracked by other clubs.

