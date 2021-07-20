Frank Onyeka: Brentford sign Nigeria international on five-year deal from FC Midtjylland after work permit issued

Frank Onyeka has completed his move to Brentford after receiving a work permit.

The Nigeria midfielder has been announced as the Bees' first signing as a Premier League club on a five-year deal after arriving in the UK on Sunday.

Onyeka is quarantining in line with Covid-19 travel restrictions before joining up with his new team-mates for pre-season preparations.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month the 23-year-old had agreed to sign from Brentford's sister club FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

He remained in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he completed a medical and continued to train with his now former club.

A deal between the clubs was a formality to conclude because they are both owned by Matthew Benham.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says the reality of playing Premier League football has finally sunk in after the 2021/22 fixtures were released. His side host Arsenal on the opening day

Brentford have made strengthening at right-back, right centre-back, midfield and on the wings their priority this summer as they prepare for their first season in the top flight.

Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has moved in the opposite direction to Midtjylland, and attacker Emiliano Marcondes has left the club, while top-goalscorer Ivan Toney is being tracked by other clubs.