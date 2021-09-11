Premier League predictions: Joel Matip can give Leeds' defence headaches at 25/1, says Jones Knows

Our betting guru Jones Knows found four winners on Saturday, including Leandro Trossard to score first at 15/2. What's he backing on Super Sunday?

Jones Knows tipped four winners on Saturday: Leandro Trossard to score first at 15/2

Chelsea to win to nil at 10/11

Manchester City to win to nil at 15/8

Wolves to win more corners than Watford at 5/6

Leeds vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Leeds United

Liverpool Sunday 12th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

If short prices are your thing, then Liverpool are worth a strong look for an away win here at 8/11 with Sky Bet.

Leeds have underwhelmed this season in their three fixtures, taking two points but losing the 'expected goals battle' in every game. Having home advantage here does slightly put me off an away win as Elland Road will be in raucous mood for this late afternoon clash in front of the Super Sunday cameras.

However, Liverpool are very experienced in being able to manage games and their performances against Leeds last season make them very hard to oppose over 90 minutes at whatever ground. In the two fixtures they racked up a whopping 6.4 expected goals tally as Leeds' ploy of playing man-to-man against superior opposition backfired despite managing to take an undeserved point in the fixture at Elland Road. The potential absence of Raphinha also should not be underplayed for the home side. He could be a huge miss.

With a one-sided encounter expected, I have gone hunting for a Liverpool goalscorer. Joel Matip's goalscoring chances are very hard to ignore at working man's prices. In three fixtures so far this season, he's had two certain goals cleared off the line and struck the bar in the build-up to Liverpool's penalty award in the draw with Chelsea. That's culminated in an expected goals figure of 0.87 - only James Tarkowski has posted a higher total figure this season in terms of Premier League defenders. He has the whiff of a goal in the way he attacks set pieces and Leeds remain a team that seriously struggle when tasked with defending balls into their box. The 14/1 with Sky Bet for Matip to score deserves plenty of respect but I'm going to be a greedy-guts and play the 25/1 with Sky Bet for him to score a header. The Evens for him to have a shot also is a tasty bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Joel Matip to score a header (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Burnley, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Everton

Burnley Monday 13th September 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Both these teams like to use their head when attacking the opposition - as shown by their average-headed shots per game over the past 18 months being over two per 90 minutes. Only three clubs have averaged more. Under Rafa Benitez, Everton are more of a direct team that are not afraid to get service into the box.

Burnley have consistently been the team with the most direct passing stats in recent Premier League seasons - but they may have competition this season in Benitez's boys. Burnley rank bottom for possession, passing accuracy and 10+ pass sequences, but Everton are not far behind in any of those categories from early season data.

Similarly, these two teams are also top and second in the Premier League for percentage of passes long, percentage of passes into the final third and passes per shot. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (if fit), Richarlison, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes feasting for service into the box, the 9/2 with Sky Bet for the first goal to be a header does look a little chunky for this fixture.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: First goal method to be a header (9/2 with Sky Bet)