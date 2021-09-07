Liverpool's Naby Keita flying back from Guinea after military coup suspends World Cup Qualifier

After borders were closed following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, Guinea's opponents Morocco - whose match on Monday was postponed due to the instability - were granted an escort to leave the country; Liverpool confident they can get Naby Keita back in "timely manner"

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on his way back to Europe after flying out of Guinea despite the country being in the midst of a military coup.

After borders were closed following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, Guinea's World Cup qualifying opponents Morocco - whose match on Monday was postponed due to the instability - were granted an escort to leave the country.

The situation locally remained confusing, but Keita and some of his team-mates boarded a flight on Tuesday and are heading home.

Liverpool, who play Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday, were in constant dialogue with their player and relevant authorities over the last few days and were confident they could get the midfielder back "in a timely manner".

"We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management," said a Liverpool club spokesperson.

"We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for. Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."

The Moroccan team and staff, including Wolves' Roman Saiss, QPR's Ilias Chair, Watford's Imran Louza and Adam Masina, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi were escorted back home by their embassy in Guinea on Sunday after being trapped in their hotel.

Soldiers in Guinea claim they have dissolved the government of President Alpha Conde and its constitution, as well as closed all land and air borders.

The uprising is believed to have been carried out by an elite national army unit led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire.

He appeared on TV, surrounded by other armed soldiers, on Sunday and said his supporters planned to form a transitional government.