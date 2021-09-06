Naby Keita and Romain Saiss among Premier League players caught up in Guinea attempted coup

Liverpool's Naby Keita and Wolves' Romain Saiss were among the players who had their World Cup qualifier postponed after an attempted coup took place in Guinea's capital.

Guinea and Morocco were set to meet for the African qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup on Monday in Conakry, but FIFA and CAF decided to reschedule the game following hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace.

The Moroccan team and staff, including Saiss, QPR's Ilias Chair, Watford's Imran Louza and Adam Masina, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi were escorted back home by their embassy in Guinea after being trapped in their hotel.

It is understood Liverpool are in touch with Keita and his national team, which also includes Paul Pogba's brother Florentin. The midfielder is safe and will return on Merseyside as soon as possible.

"The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF," a joint statement by FIFA and CAF.

"To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone the match."

Thank you all for the messages and the support, it has been a very intense day but thank God we are safe and sound in Morocco. Good night ✌🏾🇲🇦 #Alhamdulillah 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/99nJYTVpbn — achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) September 6, 2021

"Thank you all for the messages and the support, it has been a very intense day but thank God we are safe and sound in Morocco," Hakimi tweeted on Sunday.

Soldiers in Guinea claim they have dissolved the government of President Alpha Conde and its constitution, as well as closed all land and air borders.

The uprising is believed to have been carried out by an elite national army unit led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire.

He appeared on TV, surrounded by other armed soldiers, on Sunday and said his supporters planned to form a transitional government.