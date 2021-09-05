Italy equal record unbeaten run despite Jorginho missed penalty - World Cup qualifying round-up

Jorginho missed a penalty as Italy were held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland, a result that meant they equalled the world record for international matches unbeaten.

Italy have now not lost for 36 consecutive matches, matching Brazil's record set between 1993 and 1996.

The result could have been more positive had Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Domenico Berardi had been fouled, but the Chelsea midfielder was thwarted by home goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Italy had further chances to snatch victory but had to settle for a draw, meaning they remain top of qualification Group C on 11 points from five games, four ahead of the second-placed Swiss, who have two matches in hand on the Azzurri.

In Group C's other game on Sunday, Bulgaria backed up their 1-1 draw with Italy in midweek with a 1-0 win over Lithuania as Ivaylo Chochev netted the winner with seven minutes remaining.

Group E: Lukaku reaches century in style

Romelu Lukaku marked his 100th cap with an early goal to set Belgium on their way to an impressive 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in their World Cup Qualifier in Brussels on Sunday.

It was Lukaku's 67th goal for his country and came after eight minutes, followed by a second from captain Eden Hazard four minutes before half-time.

Substitute Alexis Saelemaekers added a third with 25 minutes left to play to underline Belgium's top place in the FIFA rankings and extend to 29 games their unbeaten home record.

Victory consolidated Belgium's top place in Group E as they moved to 13 points from five games, six points clear of the second-placed Czechs.

The victory for Roberto Martinez's side was a great result for Wales, who had earlier in the day staged a comeback to beat Belarus 3-2 with Gareth Bale netting a hat-trick.

They are now just one point behind the Czechs with two games in hand and look favourites to finish runners-up in the group.

Group B: Spain thrash Georgia

Spain got back to winning ways as they thrashed Georgia 4-0 in their Group B World Cup qualifying meeting.

Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres put the hosts in control with three first-half strikes as they showed no hangover from a first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years last time out against Sweden.

Pablo Sarabia added another after the break as Luis Enrique's side cruised to three points.

Spain move back top of the group with 10 points from five games, one ahead of Sweden who have two games in hand.

The margin of victory also ensured they currently have a better goal difference than their group rivals.

Kosovo, who on Sunday drew 1-1 with Greece, host Spain on Wednesday, while Sweden travel to Greece.

Group J: Gnabry at the double

Serge Gnabry scored two early goals as Germany rediscovered their form in front of goal to hammer Armenia 6-0 and go top of World Cup qualifying Group J with 12 points from five games.

Germany's attack struggled in a laboured 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday in their first game under new coach Hansi Flick, but against Armenia it all came together in a dazzling display that also yielded another clean sheet.

The Germans took the lead in the sixth minute when Leon Goretzka picked out Gnabry with a brilliant angled ball, and the winger fired a dipping shot over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Gnabry added a second nine minutes later and in the 35th minute it was the turn of Marco Reus, who was teed up by a superb volleyed backheel from Timo Werner to fire home a first-time shot.

The Germans displayed their full range of clever passing and deft flicks and were four up by halftime after Goretzka unselfishly headed the ball back across the goal for Werner to guide it home.

Jonas Hofmann added a fifth seven minutes after the break with a low bouncing drive, and substitute Karim Adeyemi put the icing on the cake with a goal on his international debut to make it 6-0 in second-half stoppage time.

The win means the Germans leap-frog Armenia to the top of the group, with their visitors now two points behind in second spot. Romania are third on nine points, one ahead of North Macedonia, who drew 2-2 with Iceland.

Group I: England remain perfect

Bukayo Saka put his Euro 2020 final penalty miss behind him by scoring on his 20th birthday as England won 4-0 at Wembley against Andorra in World Cup qualifying.

The task will be much tricker on Wednesday, when England go away to Poland but, with five wins from five under their belt and a commanding lead at the top of Group I, they'll know victory in Warsaw will all but secure their place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Poland sit behind them with 10 points after hammering San Marino 7-1 whilst Hungary's chances of finishing second were dealt a blow with a 1-0 defeat in Albania.