Harvey Elliott: Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool teenager will have ankle surgery as Leeds appeal Pascal Struijk red card

Jurgen Klopp confirmed Harvey Elliott was due to have surgery on his dislocated ankle on Tuesday while Leeds have appealed against Pascal Struijk's red card for the challenge which injured the Liverpool teenager.

Elliott was stretchered off during the second half of Liverpool's 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday, with Struijk shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson after a VAR intervention.

Elliott absolved Struijk of any blame, describing the incident as a "freak accident", and on Tuesday Leeds confirmed they have appealed the 22-year-old's dismissal.

Liverpool boss Klopp was awaiting an update on Elliott's condition when he held his press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game with AC Milan.

"I spoke to him right after the game, he was in the best possible place," said Klopp of Elliott.

"He had accepted already that he would be out for a while.

"He is in London and will have the surgery today (Tuesday). That is the next step on the way back and we all wait for news on that."

Elliott's team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.

"What happened with Harvey made me sad. It's difficult to deal with that when you're on the pitch," said goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

"All the players have a big role to support him, we need to do our best in this time."

Jamie Carragher says Mohamed Salah will be in Liverpool's all-time XI and wants to see him sign a new deal at Anfield.

Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal in the 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday and Carragher believes that his impact at Liverpool is still underrated.

"He is massively important and sometimes I feel sorry for Mo Salah because I think he goes under the radar in terms of Liverpool," he told Monday Night Football.

"When people talk about Liverpool winning the league, they always go back to Liverpool signing Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk. Mo Salah came in six months before [Van Dijk].

"It is the three of them but everyone mentions that it was the goalkeeper and the centre-back that took Liverpool to this next level. Mo Salah is a huge part of that.

"We should not forget as well that Salah plays from the right. Yes, he is a wide forward but he does not play through the centre. He is Johnny on the spot.

"If he goes a few games without a goal you just think there is one coming because it is Mo Salah. That is just how it is."