Harvey Elliott: Liverpool teenager undergoes successful ankle surgery and expected to return this season

Harvey Elliott is expected to return to action this season, according to Liverpool's club doctor, after the midfielder underwent a successful ankle operation on Tuesday.

Liverpool confirmed Elliott suffered a fracture dislocation of the left joint in his ankle, and he will now begin a rehabilitation programme with no timeframe being placed for his comeback.

However, club doctor Dr Jim Moxon - who attended to Elliott on the pitch along with first-team physiotherapist Chris Morgan - has said a return this season is possible.

"We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident. The operation was a success so his comeback starts now," Dr Moxon said.

"We won't put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme."

Leeds have appealed against Pascal Struijk's red card for the challenge which injured the Liverpool teenager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says Pascal Struijk did not intend to injure Elliott but that a red card for the Leeds player was the right decision

The 18-year-old was stretchered off during the second half of Liverpool's 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday, with Struijk shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson after a VAR intervention.

Elliott absolved Struijk of any blame, describing the incident as a "freak accident".

Liverpool boss Klopp was awaiting an update on Elliott's condition when he held his press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game with AC Milan.

"I spoke to him right after the game, he was in the best possible place," said Klopp of Elliott. "He had accepted already that he would be out for a while.

"He is in London and will have the surgery today (Tuesday). That is the next step on the way back."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Leeds in the Premier League

Elliott's team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.

"What happened with Harvey made me sad. It's difficult to deal with that when you're on the pitch," said goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

"All the players have a big role to support him, we need to do our best in this time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher discusses Mohamed Salah's importance to Liverpool and just why the Egyptian winger deserves a new contract with The Reds

Jamie Carragher says Mohamed Salah will be in Liverpool's all-time XI and wants to see him sign a new deal at Anfield.

Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal in the 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday and Carragher believes that his impact at Liverpool is still underrated.

"He is massively important and sometimes I feel sorry for Mo Salah because I think he goes under the radar in terms of Liverpool," he told Monday Night Football.

"When people talk about Liverpool winning the league, they always go back to Liverpool signing Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk. Mo Salah came in six months before [Van Dijk].

"It is the three of them but everyone mentions that it was the goalkeeper and the centre-back that took Liverpool to this next level. Mo Salah is a huge part of that.

"We should not forget as well that Salah plays from the right. Yes, he is a wide forward but he does not play through the centre. He is Johnny on the spot.

"If he goes a few games without a goal you just think there is one coming because it is Mo Salah. That is just how it is."