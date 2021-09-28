Liverpool confirm Covid-19 spot-checks in operation for supporters attending Manchester City game at Anfield

Liverpool will introduce Covid-19 spot-checks for fans and matchday staff attending the Manchester City game at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool, who have not carried out spot-checks at matches so far this season despite several other Premier League clubs doing so, say the move is part of their commitment to the health and safety of staff, the community and fans attending each fixture. At present, they are not a condition of entry into the stadium.

A statement on the club's website read: "Liverpool FC is introducing COVID-19 spot-checks for fans and matchday staff attending the Manchester City game at Anfield on Sunday, October 3, as part of its commitment to the health and safety of staff, the community and fans attending each match.

"This is in line with the latest Premier League matchday protocols and with all other clubs across the league. This is also supported by its city partners, Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police and Spirit of Shankly.

"The spot-checks will involve the club's stewarding team selecting a small percentage of fans and working staff at random to show their COVID-19 status and certifications. All home and away supporters attending the game should be prepared to present either proof of being double vaccinated with the NHS COVID Pass or a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours before kick-off. Children under the age of 18 are exempt from checks and will not be asked to participate.

"The spot-checks are not a condition of entry, but the club would like to prepare fans in case of a policy change to large-scale events and COVID-19 certification, and to keep supporters safe while attending matches. Any fan who wishes to voluntarily show their vaccination or proof of negative lateral flow test can do so by approaching any of the COVID-19 spot check stewards who will be visible around the stadium.

"The club will update all season ticket holders and members should COVID-19 spot checks become legislation.

"The club is highly recommending that fans wear face coverings while in the stadium and regularly wash their hands and use the additional sanitisation stations available at Anfield.

"For any fans exempt, please make the stewarding team aware if asked to take part in the spot check.

"Mobile lateral flow tests will be available to take on the day. They will be located near the LFC Superstore and open from 9am until kick-off.

"The club would like to thank fans in advance for their co-operation with matchday operations."

Ahead of the start of the new season in August, the Premier League said fans will be subject to random spot-checks at some grounds and should be prepared to show they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours, via their NHS Covid pass through the NHS app or website link.

The Premier League also said fans must comply with a supporter code of conduct, and stressed the importance of wearing masks in indoor areas, avoiding close contact with people you do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums.

Fans attending sporting fixtures with attendances of 20,000 or over may be required to show proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination from the end of this month, under plans being discussed by the government, and mandatory coronavirus checks are also expected to be implemented from October 1.