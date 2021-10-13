Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota available for Watford vs Liverpool

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are expected to be available for the club's Premier League game against Watford on Saturday.
Right-back Alexander-Arnold sustained a muscle problem prior to the international break which meant he was absent from the 5-1 win away at Porto and the 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City.
Portugal forward Jota was sent home early from international duty after a muscle issue prevented him from training before his country's victory over Qatar last Saturday.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website: "They are all good, they are all in a good way, let me say it like this.
"So it looks really like Trent and Diogo will be fine, they will train with us tomorrow completely normal, that's the plan."
Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is continuing with his recovery from a calf injury and Klopp confirmed that the Spaniard will likely miss the trip to Vicarage Road.
The Reds manager added: "Thiago needs probably a little bit longer, [he] was not in team training yet - that's always not a good sign for starting the next game.
"And the rest [of the] international [players], some are back, obviously some are not back yet. And we will see."
Liverpool head into their clash with Watford second in the Premier League and unbeaten so far this term.
The Hornets, who recently appointed title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri as Xisco Munoz's successor, lie 15th in the table after seven games played following their promotion from the Championship last season.