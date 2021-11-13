Alisson Becker: Liverpool goalkeeper targeting 'more' than Premier League title

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says the team will not be satisfied with just regaining the Premier League title this season.

The 2019-20 champions went into the international break four points behind leaders Chelsea after their unbeaten start to the season ended at West Ham last weekend.

However, the defeat has not dampened Alisson's ambitions, with the Brazil 'keeper urging Liverpool to make the most of strong starts to their Champions League and Carabao Cup campaigns.

"It's about more than that, to be honest. We want more," Alisson told Liverpool FC magazine, when asked if 2021-22 is all about regaining the Premier League title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

"Of course we want to win all the tournaments that we play in. We want to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup - all the tournaments that it is possible for us to play in.

"This should be the goal and the target for everybody for a team like us. But we have to take it game by game and we must be focused on our jobs to do 100 per cent what we have to do."

Live: SNF Saturday 20th November 5:00pm

Liverpool appeared to be hitting top form when they thrashed Manchester United at Old Trafford last month to record a second successive 5-0 league victory, but a frustrating draw at home to Brighton followed before their defeat at the London Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Arsenal on Saturday 20 November, live on Sky Sports.

Four wins from four have secured Liverpool's place in the Champions League knockout phase with two games to spare, while they are scheduled to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals next month.