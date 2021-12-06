Liverpool launch new Supporters' Board aimed at delivering meaningful fan representation

Liverpool have launched a new Supporters' Board aimed at delivering meaningful fan representation around major strategic issues at decision-making level.

The development comes after extensive consultation in recent months between the club and representatives from Spirit of Shankly. The move was ratified on Monday with nearly 99 per cent voting in favour of the new engagement model by members of Spirit of Shankly, the club's recognised Supporters' Trust.

The club's Supporters' Trust will be responsible for running the new Board, which is intended to be made up of a group of supporters that represent the club's diverse fanbase. The Supporters' Board will hold regular meetings with the club and the chair will be invited to attend Liverpool's main board meetings when fan-facing strategic matters arise.

The make-up of the Supporters' Board will consist of 10 Spirit of Shankly committee members, plus six other representatives from other fan organisations, including Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Kop Outs, Spion Kop 1906, Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs, Liverpool Women's Supporters Committee, and faith and ethnic groups. A chair and vice-chair will be elected.

Liverpool chief executive, Billy Hogan, said: "The idea for the Supporters' Board came from an understanding and recognition that there was a lack of engagement with supporters on some important fan-facing issues and that was something we wanted to address. We had the ability to engage directly with a number of our different supporter groups, and we started with our official Supporters Trust, Spirit of Shankly.

"This has been a healthy process with a lot of engagement, and ultimately we're really proud of where we've ended up. We think the Supporters' Board concept is a really good one and it allows us to engage in a really meaningful way. I do just want to say a huge thank you to all the different groups that we've engaged with to get to this point."

Spirit of Shankly chair, Joe Blott, said: "We've been working really hard as a union to work alongside the club, to hold the club to account but at the same time to work in harmony to try to get the best for supporters. The Supporters' Board will be led by democracy, with an invitation to affiliate groups, not individuals, so when you work on the Supporters' Board, you're operating at a level of speaking on behalf of supporters, not just yourself.

"Another feature of the agreement is that it will be formally written into the club's Articles of Association, which future-proofs the relationship between supporters as it would form part of any transfer of undertaking to new owners.

"We've come such a long way from the challenges of the past, and it was critically important to make sure the supporter voice is heard. We know that fan representation is critically important to maintaining football. I think what we have now is a real synergy and organisational approach that ensures stronger representation and greater engagement."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for substitute Divock Origi after his 94th-minute goal secured a 1-0 victory for his side against Wolves

The new engagement process will be enshrined in the club's Articles of Association and a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be entered into, thereby ensuring supporters input on fan issues via structured dialogue.

Liverpool say the Supporters' Board has been developed as part of the club's commitment to strengthen dialogue with supporters and increase the involvement of fans in decision-making processes "in order to ensure engagement is more robust and effective."

The current fan forums structure will stay in place but will be reshaped into three main working groups to cover ticketing, matchday experience, and equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I).

Klopp on Salah contract: What we all want is clear

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains relaxed about Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations, insisting 'what we all want is clear'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains relaxed about Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations, insisting "what we all want is clear".

Salah has 18 months left on his current deal and remains in discussions over extending his stay.

In a recent interview with Egyptian TV channel MBC Masr, he made it clear he did not want to leave the Premier League but said it was up to the club to resolve his situation.

Klopp said last week there had been no update on talks and Barcelona head coach Xavi has reportedly expressed his interest in the forward.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah was our player of the round last week following his brilliant performance in the Merseyside derby

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, Klopp said: "We are talking. Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do over a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement.

"This is completely normal. There's really nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can say only a few things because the rest is not for the public.

"Mo is fine, I'm fine. What we all want is clear and things like this take time. That's it."

Follow every Liverpool game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Liverpool latest? Bookmark our Liverpool news page, check out Liverpool's fixtures and Liverpool's latest results, watch Liverpool goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Liverpool games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Liverpool as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.