Steven Gerrard: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says legend will 'definitely' manage club one day

Jurgen Klopp says Steven Gerrard will "definitely" manage Liverpool one day as the Reds legend returns to Anfield on Saturday as Aston Villa's head coach.

Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool and won the Champions League, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Cup during his 17-year career with the club.

On Saturday, he will face Liverpool as an opposition manager for the first time as he takes his Aston Villa side to Anfield. Klopp, who gave Gerrard his first coaching job in Liverpool's academy - believes the 41-year-old will one day be in his position.

Image: Klopp (right) gave Gerrard his first managerial job as boss of Liverpool's U18s

Asked whether Gerrard will manage Liverpool in the future, Klopp said: "Yes, absolutely I think [he will].

"The only problem is, is when is the right moment for that? We saw that with Frank [Lampard] with his time at Chelsea, which was a similar story.

"Stevie's doing really well at the moment because he's very young for a manager so when is the right moment for him to take the job. It's not that he's not able to do it but how long he wants to do it.

"But yes, I think it will definitely happen and it's good for everybody.

Gerrard never played under Klopp at Liverpool Steven Gerrard left Anfield in the summer of 2015 after making 710 appearances for his boyhood club which saw him win the Champions League, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Cup before he departed for LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer.



Gerrard came close to winning the Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers but his final season at the club ended with a sixth-place finish, with Klopp then replacing Rodgers in October 2015.

"I don't know what you have to do to become a Liverpool manager. People say you have to win things but I'm not sure about that. I think it's more important that you win things when you are here.

"You don't have to win things in the past and this rubbish about being a proven winner. You can win things in the past but never win something again.

"Everything what Stevie has done so far looks good and is going absolutely in the right direction.

"I can't see a scenario where I will be involved in that decision to be honest, but who knows what the future brings? We will see."

What Gerrard's said about his return to Anfield...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says he is looking forward to returning to Anfield, but insists he is fully focused on getting a positive result against his former club

Gerrard admits he will be happy to give up his hero status at Liverpool on his return as Aston Villa manager but is determined to play down the occasion.

"The noise is for other people to get excited about, for me it's about preparing the team in the best way I can to try and get a positive result for Aston Villa," Gerrard said.

"Everyone in that stadium will know me well enough to know what I'm about and what I'm going to Anfield for.

"I'm going back to a club where I spent many years and it brings a smile to my face for a couple of reasons.

"One, I've got a good relationship with a lot of people at the club. I had a fantastic time there, a really good journey, I'm a local boy. It was the team I supported growing up and I will always support that team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher dismisses the suggestion that Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa is a stepping stone for him in becoming the manager of Liverpool in the future

"But at the same time it brings a smile to my face because I've got the opportunity to go there and compete against a good team and a good manager and try to win the game. That's my only focus.

"If I'm on the bus heading back down the M6 towards Birmingham and I'm not the most popular at Anfield, so be it."

Gerrard's return to Anfield promises to be an emotional occasion for the former Liverpool captain, whose move into management was facilitated by Klopp, the man he dreams of one day succeeding.

Ahead of his return to Liverpool with Aston Villa on Saturday, here, we examine his coaching journey so far, including...

Taking notes on his managers while contemplating a future in coaching during his playing career

Turning down a chance to manage MK Dons in favour of an academy role at Liverpool after leaving LA Galaxy

Impressing Klopp with his work ethic and attention to detail while in charge of Liverpool's U18s

Forging his identity as a manager while steering Rangers to a record-breaking 55th Scottish league title

Image: Watch blockbuster Premier League games live on Sky Sports in October

This season, you can watch highlights of all Premier League games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.

The highlights of games kicking off at 12.30pm and 3pm will be published at 5.15pm that day.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and our match blogs, and you can catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android. Still not got our app? Download it here:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Sky Sports customers can also watch in-game clips from Sky Live games in our dedicated live blogs.