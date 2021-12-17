Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager focused on player performance levels rather than contract situations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is more interested in a player's current performance levels than the state of their contract.
In recent weeks Klopp has had to call on fringe players like Divock Origi, whose deal expires in the summer, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has 18 months left.
While not considered regular starters, both have played important roles during a spate of injuries and they have not let down their manager and he views that as the most important thing.
"It's about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting line-up - if your contract expires in two days, four months or five years it makes absolutely no difference," he said.
"So, yep, all important but not because they are happy when they don't start. They are important because they can really contribute in the moment when they start or when they come on and that is why they are Liverpool players.
"We don't have to talk about the potential of these boys or whatever, it is about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months or whatever.
"But it is not important at all at the moment. It is not just about the two players you mention. We will not stay together forever. That is how it is.
"If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it.
"If we want to find somebody from another club we have to find a solution for it but it has nothing to do with now."
Klopp: Getting vaccinated the moral thing to do
Klopp also believes getting a coronavirus vaccination should be mandatory "from a moral point of view".
While the Reds boss accepts that view is unenforceable, the German, outspoken in his support of the vaccination programme, thinks players have a responsibility to follow the vast majority of the population.
Klopp said 99 per cent of his squad was fully vaccinated and had either had - or were due to have - their booster shot.
That contrasts sharply with the situation in the English Football League where a quarter of players have said they have no intention of getting themselves jabbed.
"From a moral point of view it should be mandatory for each person I think but that's not from a legal point of view, if that makes sense," Klopp said.
"It's a question of persuading. If I do something that helps the people around me then for me that's mandatory - but obviously some people see that differently.
"I'm 54 years old and I am really a big believer that you can convince people about the right things to do but I'm not sure in this specific case."
Premier League resisting calls to suspend action
In confirming the postponement of a second Manchester United match, a Premier League statement read: "It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week.
"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the league's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."
Despite confirming four additional postponements on Thursday evening, the Premier League added: "The league understands fans will be disappointed these games have had to be postponed and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused.
"All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned."
Covid cancellations: Which PL games are off?
Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday, December 12
Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday, December 14
Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday, December 15
Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday, December 16
Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday, December 18
Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday, December 18
Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, December 18
West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday, December 18
Everton vs Leicester - Sunday, December 19
What are the Premier League rules around postponements?
The 2021/22 Premier League handbook includes Covid protocols, and states the Premier League board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".
The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance, the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.
In a statement, the Premier League added it would "assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.
"The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with."