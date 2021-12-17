Tottenham vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Tottenham should have Sergio Reguilon available for their first game in a fortnight against Liverpool.

The left-back suffered a hamstring injury against Norwich at the start of the month but has returned to training.

Giovani Lo Celso (knee) is fit again while several of the nine players who tested positive for coronavirus are expected to be involved, though at least two remain in isolation.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Austin, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

Liverpool are awaiting confirmation of positive PCR tests from trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones but it is highly unlikely they will play any part having been left out against Newcastle.

Ibrahima Konate is set to continue in central defence, with Naby Keita's return from injury on Thursday offering manager Jurgen Klopp another option in midfield.

Forward Roberto Firmino's substitute appearance after a month out with a hamstring injury means he comes into contention for a starting place while Divock Origi's knee injury will be assessed.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Mane.

How to follow

Tottenham vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4.15pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

A well-rested Spurs will pose a challenge for Liverpool to break down under Antonio Conte, who has overseen an incredible defensive process since he was appointed. In four games, Spurs have conceded just once with their expected goals against figures and shots faced numbers only bettered by Manchester City and Liverpool during that period.

Spurs clean sheets are on my radar for the rest of the season but you'd need to be brave here to back Liverpool not to score at 6/1 with Sky Bet. They have found the net in all of their last 32 matches in all competitions, scoring 85 goals in that period. Plus, Liverpool have had almost double the amount of shots, chances created and touches in the opposition box than Tottenham have had this season. Tottenham currently rank in the bottom three for shots and chances created.

Perhaps a Liverpool clean sheet is the way to play this then? It's 13/8 if you want to go down that route. But in truth, I'm finding it tough to confidently put forward a bet without knowing the team news.

I'm very keen on the chances of Liverpool bookings in this one as Tottenham have the ability to counter and could take advantage of some tired Liverpool legs. But there is an unknown about which players are available. Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura all have the ability to draw cards on the counter but if one or even two of them are unavailable, then the possibility of Liverpool cards drops. Thiago at 15/4 with Sky Bet to be carded is my main point of interest. Since the start of last season, he averages just over two fouls per 90 minutes and will be tasked with stopping any dangerous Spurs attacks.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Thiago to be carded (15/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats