Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip: Liverpool trio out for Chelsea match after suspected positive Covid tests

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League match at Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, after returning suspected positive Covid tests.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also missed Sunday's match against Chelsea after registering a suspected positive Covid test.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 2nd January 4:00pm

The rest of the squad have all subsequently returned negative Covid tests.

Image: Joel Matip started last time out as Liverpool lost at Leicester

Twenty-three-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher deputised for Alisson in goal, making his second Premier League start of the season.

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2022

Ibrahima Konate came in at centre-back in place of Matip, who started in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat at Leicester in the league last time out, partnering Virgil van Dijk.

Firmino's absence did not change Liverpool's front three, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all starting. The Brazil international has not started a league game for the Reds since the 2-2 home draw against Brighton on October 30.

Image: Roberto Firmino has not started for Liverpool in the league since October

It was a landmark day for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who becomes the fourth-youngest Liverpool player to reach 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Sunday's fixture at Stamford Bridge brought up a ton of Premier League appearances for Fabinho, who lines up alongside Jordan Henderson and James Milner in midfield.

