Liverpool request postponement of Carabao Cup semi-final at Arsenal after further Covid cases

Liverpool have formally requested to have Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal postponed after further cases of Covid-19 within the squad forced the cancellation of training on Tuesday.

The request was submitted after the latest round of testing found more cases within the first-team bubble, days after manager Jurgen Klopp and three players - Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip - were forced to miss Sunday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea after testing positive.

We can confirm an application has been submitted for the postponement of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie with Arsenal due to an escalating number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases and player availability. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2022

A club statement said: "The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury.

"In response, the club halted preparations at the AXA Training Centre, meaning Tuesday's first-team training session was cancelled.

"Among the considerations which led to today's application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool were without a total of nine players for the match at Chelsea through illness and injury, and have subsequently lost Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The request for a postponement will also raise a question over Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Shrewsbury.

The return leg of the semi-final at Anfield is scheduled for January 13.

An EFL spokesperson said: "The league has this evening received a request from Liverpool to postpone Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg versus Arsenal, which will now be considered in accordance with the competition rules as set out at the start of the season alongside information submitted by the club.

"We will look to confirm the league's position as soon as possible once the circumstances have been fully reviewed."

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday, December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday, December 14

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday, December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday, December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday, December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday, December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday, December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday, December 18

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday, December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday, December 26

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday, December 26

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday, December 26

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday, December 28

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday, December 28

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday, December 30

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday, January 2

Follow every Liverpool game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Liverpool latest? Bookmark our Liverpool news page, check out Liverpool's fixtures and Liverpool's latest results, watch Liverpool goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Liverpool games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Liverpool as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.