Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold out for weeks with hamstring injury, says manager Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

They visit Championship side Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-final, but will be without Alexander-Arnold, who is also going to miss England's friendlies later this month.

There are also doubts about the fitness of Mohamed Salah, who Klopp says "felt his foot a little bit" after coming on as a substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool's next five fixtures FA Cup - Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Sunday 20 March

PL - Liverpool vs Watford, April 2

Champions League quarter final first-leg - Benfica vs Liverpool, April 5/6

PL - Manchester City vs Liverpool, April 9/10

Champions League quarter final second-leg - Liverpool vs Benfica, April 12/13

Klopp said: "Trent is out with a hamstring, so will be out for England too. Not good news, we will see how long it takes."

Asked if the right-back would be facing weeks out, the German added: "Yeah."

Klopp was unsure when Alexander-Arnold would be likely to return, but said James Milner and Joe Gomez are options to fill in at right-back in his absence.

"We will see how long it will take," he added. "To replace him is difficult but possible.

"We have Milner, Gomez, these kind of things. Trent is so influential but Milner has done incredibly well in the past. We'll see how Milly is for Sunday. Maybe a young solution?"

No immediate England plans to replace Trent

England have nothing planned at this stage regarding a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, who was named as one of two right-backs in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad alongside Chelsea's Reece James.

Kyle Walker was left out of the squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, but Southgate says he will return in June.

It is likely England will wait to take a view on how to handle the loss of Alexander-Arnold following the weekend's action.

The England U21 squad includes four right backs - Tariq Lamptey, Ben Johnson, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento - who will all be at St George's Park this week for the international break and could be promoted.

