Divock OrigiI: AC Milan close to agreeing free transfer for Liverpool forward who is out of contract this summer

Divock Origi has scored iconic goals for Liverpool but has been limited to just five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season; 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of June, with Serie A leaders AC Milan close to agreeing a deal

Wednesday 23 March 2022 12:56, UK

Image: Divock Origi has scored five goals for Liverpool this season

AC Milan are favourites to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires, according to Sky Italy.

The 26-year-old has scored iconic goals during his time at Anfield but has made just five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and Serie A leaders Milan are now close to an agreement with the player, who will be a free agent from June 30.

Milan are looking for a young and reliable forward for next season, considering their forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud will turn 41 and 36 respectively this year, and could seal a deal with Belgium international Origi within the next week.

Should Origi leave Liverpool at the end of this season, he will be remembered as a player who scored dramatic, crucial goals during his time at the club.

His most important contribution was to score twice, including the winner, in Liverpool's remarkable 4-0 turnaround victory over Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second leg in 2019, before striking again in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final.

His 96th-minute Merseyside derby goal in December 2018 grabbed a 1-0 win over Everton and famously led to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp running onto the pitch in delight.

After another match-winning contribution from the bench against Wolves in December 2021, Klopp described Origi as "incredibly talented".

"He can shoot with right and left; his technical level is incredible; he's really, really, really quick; he is in the air, how we all know, a monster as well," said Klopp at the time.

"He is a really interesting package. But that doesn't mean that you are a constant starter for Liverpool FC because of the quality we have. That's how it is. That's how life is."

Origi - who has been behind the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and January signing Luis Diaz in the pecking order - has scored 40 goals in 171 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

