Divock OrigiI: AC Milan close to agreeing free transfer for Liverpool forward who is out of contract this summer

AC Milan are favourites to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires, according to Sky Italy.

The 26-year-old has scored iconic goals during his time at Anfield but has made just five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and Serie A leaders Milan are now close to an agreement with the player, who will be a free agent from June 30.

Milan are looking for a young and reliable forward for next season, considering their forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud will turn 41 and 36 respectively this year, and could seal a deal with Belgium international Origi within the next week.

Should Origi leave Liverpool at the end of this season, he will be remembered as a player who scored dramatic, crucial goals during his time at the club.

His most important contribution was to score twice, including the winner, in Liverpool's remarkable 4-0 turnaround victory over Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second leg in 2019, before striking again in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final.

His 96th-minute Merseyside derby goal in December 2018 grabbed a 1-0 win over Everton and famously led to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp running onto the pitch in delight.

After another match-winning contribution from the bench against Wolves in December 2021, Klopp described Origi as "incredibly talented".

"He can shoot with right and left; his technical level is incredible; he's really, really, really quick; he is in the air, how we all know, a monster as well," said Klopp at the time.

"He is a really interesting package. But that doesn't mean that you are a constant starter for Liverpool FC because of the quality we have. That's how it is. That's how life is."

Origi - who has been behind the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and January signing Luis Diaz in the pecking order - has scored 40 goals in 171 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.