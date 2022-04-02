Jurgen Klopp says playing FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley is 'ridiculous'

Jurgen Klopp says playing the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley - despite there being no direct trains to London - is "one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard".

The Reds face City at Wembley on April 16 despite engineering works meaning no trains are running on the West Coast Mainline for the whole Easter weekend.

The FA is putting on free coaches for up to 5,000 Liverpool and City fans but getting to London will undoubtedly be a challenge for supporters with tickets.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson criticised the decision, saying: "I've been thinking a bit more about the fans," he said. "In many ways, it's their day, and not being able to get down to London for different reasons - the cost of that.

"In my head, it would make sense obviously to change it to a (different) neutral venue, especially with it being two teams from the north-west".

The mayors of Manchester and Liverpool also signed a joint letter to the FA asking for the game to be moved.

Liverpool boss Klopp went further than Henderson during his press conference on Friday, saying: "It's one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard.

Image: Jurgen Klopp has criticised the FA for their decision to keep the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

"I heard that they know it since 18 months. I'm not sure what the FA thought. No club from the north west will be part of the semi-finals? I really can't believe that things like this can happen with all the information you have out there.

"I heard the FA - probably we'll do it as well - put on some coaches on the road, but what is it, usually four and a half hours to London, it will be then 12 probably because all the coaches are in the same direction. It makes absolutely no sense.

"I'm not sure when they had to decide when is the semi-finals. I think there would have been probably another weekend between the Champions League games. At least then all the fans could have gone to Wembley and now they can't, or it's more difficult.

"On the other hand, how I know our people, they will find a way. I'm just really not happy that somebody made it complicated for them. It should be easier to go and see your football team in a semi-final."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and Liverpool legend John Barnes discussed Great Britain and Ireland's Euro 2028 bid and also believes the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool should be moved to somewhere closer for both sets of fans.

Follow every Liverpool game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Liverpool latest? Bookmark our Liverpool news page, check out Liverpool's fixtures and Liverpool's latest results, watch Liverpool goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Liverpool games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Liverpool as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.