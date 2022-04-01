Trent Alexander-Arnold could return against Watford as Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to create 'best 12.30pm atmosphere ever'

Trent Alexander-Arnold could return against Watford as Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool fans to create "the best 12.30pm atmosphere ever" as they look to top the Premier League table - even if only temporarily.

Liverpool are currently a point behind Manchester City in the league, and play first this weekend when they host Roy Hodgson's Watford at lunchtime on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side then travel to Burnley, and could trail Liverpool by two points by their 3pm kick-off if the Reds are victorious against their opponents.

Although Klopp is unconcerned by their table-topping potential, he does want Liverpool fans to contribute to a raucous Anfield atmosphere to help push the side forward.

The German boss said: "It's a very good example of how important that we go top of the league at 2.30pm on a Saturday afternoon, when all the rest are playing after - it's not too important.

"Most of the time, it's the situation where City play before us and this time we play [first]. I couldn't care less what comes after that, it's just how well are we prepared for the 12.30 situation against Watford.

"They won their last game, they have the chance to stay in the league and will give it everything. They have a very experienced manager with the way they set up, it is very well organised and there is lots of individual talent.

"We need to be aware, but what we need for this game is a sensational, the best 12.30 atmosphere ever. Not nervous or whatever and if we cannot shout and sing, stay at home and give your ticket to someone else please.

"The boys came back from all over the world, played completely different systems again. We have one session today to remind them what we do, then we go against a very well-organised Watford team and we need each voice for that.

"It is not an easy weekend for us or Man City. Burnley is the last place you want to go and they have a big chance to stay in the league and for that, they cannot make the choice where they can get the points from. Same situation with Watford, it will be tough, but no a problem, we'll be ready for these things."

Liverpool have also been given an injury boost ahead of the Watford visit, with Alexander-Arnold back in training and could be involved this weekend.

Klopp added: "Trent trained yesterday, parts, and will be in full training today. We then have to see what we do with it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out on international duty with England after picking up an injury

"I know and I heard how it is obviously in this country - it's more than in other countries, I can tell you - Trent wanted to go to the national team, just to make sure that everybody [is aware], but he couldn't.

"You can see the scans, with these pictures you cannot go anywhere. But sometimes injuries, thank God, are not that serious that you are out for five or six weeks. Sometimes it's two weeks and that's the case with Trent.

"It will be tight for tomorrow but it's possible after all I hear. It's different if you are part of team training, it depends what you could do before and he was really with our rehab and fitness department, it was really intense what he did before he trained with us.

"So physically, he should be fine. Now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things."

'Salah and Mane will deal with qualifying outcome in the right way'

The Premier League returns after the international break, but two of Liverpool's stars faced each other for the second time this year as Sadio Mane's Senegal faced Mohamed Salah's Egypt for a spot at the 2022 World Cup.

It was Mane's side who won again in a penalty shootout - having also done so in the Africa Cup of Nations final in January - and will now be included in Friday's group stage draw at the expense of Egypt.

"I'm really happy for Sadio that he could make it and I'm very disappointed for Mo. I don't think the situation with the penalty and laser, that wasn't particularly cool. I feel for him, but I'm happy for Sadio as well.

"But that's football. It's different when two mates in such a big game play against each other, but they are both top professionals. They are very emotional people as well, but I'm sure they will both deal with it in the right way.

"At the moment, Senegal are the best team in Africa and Egypt did really well. They took them to the wire and twice to a penalty shootout and that's the closest you can get in a game like this.

"I'm not sure Egypt will see it like this exactly, but they should. They were a bit unlucky with the draw, pretty much against all other teams, Egypt would have qualified for the World Cup. But because it was Senegal again, it was not enough."

When asked if back-to-back heartbreaks for Salah at international level could make him hungrier for success, Klopp added: "Mo wants to win. That's why he was very disappointed about the fact not to win the tournament and not qualify for World Cup. They are different competitions and his desire will be bigger now, than lesser.

"He's a very smart person, so he can see the difference between these things. We didn't speak in detail about it, but he knows Senegal are not a good team to get at the moment. Unlucky in moments, that's how it is, especially with penalty shootout but no one him, he's fine."

It’s top news for football and the players… With all the things we know about football we try to help them with recovery as well as we can, it’s a lot better than it used to be, but still the games are the most intense part of the week and three times a week. There is no other sport where you have that for such long periods so everything we can do, we should.

Liverpool's historic quest for a Quadruple continues when they host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, but how have other sides fared in their own bids to win all four major trophies in a single season?

Liverpool are still in with a chance of an unprecedented Quadruple this campaign, as unlikely as that sounds, as we enter the final stretch of the season.

It is 'squeaky-bum time,' as Sir Alex Ferguson would say, with Jurgen Klopp's side now just a point behind leaders Man City as we enter the final nine games of the season after an impressive nine-game winning run in the league saw the champions' seemingly unsurmountable 14-point lead on January 15 evaporate away.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also take on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals, the first leg of which is in Lisbon on Tuesday night, before an FA Cup semi-final clash with rivals City at Wembley on April 16.

In total, Liverpool could face a gruelling nine-match schedule in April - including a potential title decider at City live on Sky Sports on April 10 - were they to continue their bid for the Quadruple and progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, followed by another seven games in May if they also make it through to the finals of both the FA and European Cups.

So, how have other English teams got on when faced with such a daunting challenge, while surely the trophy-laden Liverpool sides of the 80s must have gone close to achieving the feat? And what about some of the great European giants of years gone by?

