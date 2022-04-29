Mohamed Salah named Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22.

Salah, 29, has contributed a hugely impressive 22 goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier League games to help propel Jurgen Klopp's side to second in the table, just a point behind champions Man City with just five games left this season.

Image: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and his Premier League season in stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Everton in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah says that now is not the time to be selfish and talk about his contract as he focuses on Liverpool's Premier League title run-in

And in total, the Egypt international has been involved in 30 goals and 14 assists in only 44 matches in all competitions, a run of form that has so far helped Liverpool win the League Cup, as well as reach the final of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Salah, who succeeds last year's winner, City defender Ruben Dias, is also the current top scorer in the Premier League after netting 22 times, five more than Heung-Min Son and Cristiano Ronaldo, while the forward is also the leading assist maker in the top flight having managed one more than team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Roy Keane discuss whether Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract to stay at Anfield

Sky Sports journalist Adam Bate explains why Liverpool's Mohamed Salah received his vote as FWA Footballer of the Year...

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3 - Villarreal (a) Champions League SF second leg

May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

May 17 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress