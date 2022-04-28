Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager signs new two-year contract extension at Anfield until 2026

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new two-year extension to his contract at Anfield.

The German had two years left on his current deal and had previously suggested he could step down at the end of his contract - but he is now set to stay until the summer of 2026 at least.

The Reds have also confirmed that assistant managers Pep Ljinders and Peter Krawietz have also signed new contracts with the Merseyside club, in a further boost to Klopp's new contract. There were concerns about Ljinders potentially stepping into management himself, but those fears have now been allayed.

Mike Gordon - the president of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns Liverpool - flew in for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, with one of his key priorities to discuss a contract extension with Klopp.

The 54-year-old's agent, Marc Kosicke, was also at Anfield for Wednesday night's first leg and sat a few seats away from Gordon, and led the talks following positive noises from Klopp's camp.

Klopp, who has been in charge since 2015, remains on course to win an historic quadruple this season following the 2-0 win over Villarreal at Anfield that puts them in firm control of reaching a third Champions League final in four years.

His side also face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month and are a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with five matches remaining, having lifted the League Cup in February.

The German manager has won five trophies in his seven years at the club, including the Premier League 2019/20 title and the Champions League in 2019.

Recruitment over the next two summer windows is likely to focus on refreshing the squad after key players had previously secured long-term renewals.

Klopp: I love our club, it's the best place to be

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to Liverpoolfc.com:

"There's something to announce. Like last time, some will like it, some will not like it too much. If you do not like it, stop watching now.

"I stay for another two years. And not only me! No, all my coaches as well, which is the most important actually.

"Why? is now the question… because Ulla wants to stay! As a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay. That's not the only reason, but it's one of the reasons.

"You know, I love our club, it's the best place to be. I feel really, really lucky. What is it now? Six and a half years ago, FSG thought it would be a good idea to bring a German fella in and here we are. We will stay for another two, makes it four from now on.

"Wow! That's a long time in football. Hope we all will enjoy the time together. See you soon…"

'FSG moved very quickly as soon as they heard positive noises from Klopp's camp'

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor:

"There was never any doubt, as when Jurgen Klopp hints he wants to stay at Liverpool, FSG acts - they did it in 2016 and in 2019 - and they have done so today.

"We were at training earlier today and it looked like something was happening like an official photo shoot. The club photographer was there, Klopp was there with his backroom staff and then had a separate picture with his two assistants as well. And that gave an indication things had moved pretty quickly.

"Just to put context on how quickly this moved, Mike Gordon, the FSG president, flew in yesterday (Wednesday) for the game and one of his key priorities was leading the talks with Klopp. He was sitting a few seats away from Jurgen's agent as well, and that was all because of the positive noises coming from Klopp's camp.

"FSG have moved very quickly given that positive move from Klopp, as they also did in 2016 and 2019, and now Klopp is staying beyond 2024, he is staying till 2026. And of course, there is still the small matter of the quadruple to go for this season."

The Premier League title race run-in continues on Sky Sports with two rearranged fixtures - Wolves vs Manchester City and Southampton vs Liverpool - to be shown live in May.

As it stands, Pep Guardiola's City are top of the Premier League by one point, followed by Klopp's Reds, with five games of the season to play.

Now, two of their rearranged fixtures have been scheduled for next month and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Man City's trip to Wolves will now be played on Wednesday, May 11, with kick-off at 8.15pm. Liverpool's visit to Southampton has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 17 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Jamie Carragher analysed Liverpool and Manchester City's strengths and weaknesses on Monday Night Football and examined the areas which could cause them to drop points as the Premier League title race goes to the wire.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides are still separated by a single point at the top of the Premier League table having beaten Watford and Everton respectively at the weekend.

They have five games each left to play, with Liverpool facing what looks like the trickier run-in on paper, but Carragher believes both sides will slip up between now and the end of the campaign.

"We're talking about two brilliant teams," the Sky Sports pundit said on Monday Night Football. "You can't really split them in an area of the game, but I can see both of them dropping points."

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3 - Villarreal (a) Champions League SF second leg

May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

May 17 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress

