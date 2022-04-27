Premier League title race: Wolves vs Man City and Southampton vs Liverpool to be shown live on Sky Sports

The Premier League title race run-in continues on Sky Sports with two rearranged fixtures - Wolves vs Manchester City and Southampton vs Liverpool - to be shown live in May.

As it stands, Pep Guardiola's City are top of the Premier League by one point, followed by Jurgen Klopp's Reds, with five games of the season to play.

Now, two of their rearranged fixtures have been scheduled for next month and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Man City's trip to Wolves will now be played on Wednesday May 11, with kick-off at 8.15pm. Liverpool's visit to Southampton has been rescheduled for Tuesday May 17 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Liverpool's trip to the south coast will come three days after the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 14 - where Liverpool face Chelsea as they bid for an unprecedented Quadruple - and five days before their final game of the season against Wolves at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the Saints will have a 10-day break before the visit of Liverpool, travelling to Brentford on Saturday, May 7.

Man City will also be live on Sky Sports this weekend as they travel to Leeds on Saturday Night Football from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 5.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher takes a deep dive into the stats and analyses how Liverpool & Man City could slip up in the title race

Jamie Carragher analysed Liverpool and Manchester City's strengths and weaknesses on Monday Night Football and examined the areas which could cause them to drop points as the Premier League title race goes to the wire.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides are still separated by a single point at the top of the Premier League table having beaten Watford and Everton respectively at the weekend.

They have five games each left to play, with Liverpool facing what looks like the trickier run-in on paper, but Carragher believes both sides will slip up between now and the end of the campaign.

"We're talking about two brilliant teams," the Sky Sports pundit said on Monday Night Football. "You can't really split them in an area of the game, but I can see both of them dropping points."

Read more from Carragher HERE

Liverpool's quest for an historic Quadruple continues against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals, but how have other sides fared in their own bids to achieve the feat?

Liverpool are still in with a chance of an unprecedented Quadruple this campaign, as unlikely as that sounds, as we enter the final stretch of the season.

It is 'squeaky-bum time,' as Sir Alex Ferguson would say, with Jurgen Klopp's side still just a point behind leaders Man City as we enter the final five games of the season after an impressive unbeaten run in the league saw the champions' seemingly unsurmountable 14-point lead on January 15 evaporate away.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also play Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals, the first leg of which is at Anfield on April 27, before the return leg at El Madrigal on May 3.

In total, Liverpool face a gruelling nine-match schedule in April, followed by another seven games in May if they also make it through to the final of European Cup.

So, how have other English teams got on when faced with such a daunting challenge, while surely the trophy-laden Liverpool sides of the 80s must have gone close to achieving the feat? And what about some of the great European giants of years gone by?

Read more about Liverpool's Quadruple bid HERE

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Everton in the Premier League

April 27 - Villarreal (h) Champions League SF first leg

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3 - Villarreal (a) Champions League SF second leg

May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

May 17 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *



* Subject to progress

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Watford in the Premier League

April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 4 - Real Madrid (a) Champions League SF second leg

May 8 - Newcastle (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 11 - Wolves (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Aston Villa (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *



* Subject to progress

Thursday April 28: Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday April 30: Leeds vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 1: Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 1: West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 2: Man Utd vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 7: Brighton vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 8: Arsenal vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 8: Man City vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday May 10: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 11: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.30pm

Wednesday May 11: Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 8.15pm

Thursday May 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday May 15: West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday May 17: Southampton vs Liverpool, kick-off 7.45pm

Monday May 16: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brentford fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Norwich fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | Watford fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures