Liverpool's Sadio Mane says he will do what Senegalese people want as poll suggests they want him to leave

Sadio Mane has said he 'will do what the Senegalese people want' when deciding his future.

Mane has 12 months left on his current deal and has emerged as a summer transfer target for Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions readying a bid and a three-year contract for the Liverpool forward.

Mane told Sky Sports News before last week's Champions League final that he would decide his future after the defeat to Real Madrid. And the 28-year-old has now broken his silence at a press conference ahead of Senegal's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin.

Mane was asked for his response to a poll about his future and said: "Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments. Isn't it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool?

"I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don't be in a hurry because we'll see this together."

Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the Bayern rumours at his pre-match press conference in Paris and his answer was non-committal.

"Wherever Sadio will play next year, he will be a big player," said the Reds boss.

Sky Germany are reporting that Bayern will offer Liverpool €30m plus between €5m and €10m in bonus payments and give Mane a contract until the summer of 2025.

Liverpool, however, would want more than the €30m to contemplate doing a deal.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has made Mane the top priority on his transfer list and met his representatives this month to formalise the interest.

Paris Saint-Germain were also linked with Mane, but Kylian Mbappe's contract extension and Leonardo's possible exit as sporting director means the club are unlikely to have the financial leeway to strike a deal.

Mane is not the only contract issue Liverpool have to resolve this summer as fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - who make up the rest of the famed front three - are also entering their final 12 months.

However, ahead of the Champions League final, Salah confirmed that he will be at Liverpool next season. The Premier League Golden Boot joint-winner has repeatedly said publicly he would like to remain at Anfield beyond his current deal.

Salah said in a press conference: "In my mind, I don't focus on the contract. I don't want to be selfish at all. I said two months ago it's about the team. It's an important week for us... I don't want to talk about the contract now, I'm staying next season for sure, that's clear."

