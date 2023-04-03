Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: I'm sitting here because of the past, not form this season

Jurgen Klopp says he is aware he remains as Liverpool manager because of his past achievements with the club, rather than their form this season.

The comments came after the sackings of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers from Chelsea and Leicester respectively on Sunday, with Liverpool facing the Blues in the Premier League on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool were on the end of 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon - their eighth away league defeat this season - with their current form cause enough for some clubs to pull the plug on their manager.

But Klopp remains in his job and seemingly rather safely too. Despite Liverpool sitting eighth in the Premier League table, he recognises that it is largely due to his previous successes - a fact he does not enjoy.

"I'm aware of the fact I'm sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season," Klopp said.

"If this was my first season, that would be slightly different. We have smart owners who know about the situation, but that doesn't mean anything else."

When questioned if he was afraid for his job, the German manager replied: "No, but I don't think that Graham was afraid.

"But there's no need for being afraid. I'm not here as a talisman or for murals on the house walls. I'm here to deliver, I know that 100 per cent, there is nothing else in my mind.

"But I know I am here because of what happened in the last few years. I hate the fact I have to rely on that, if it's right or not, we will have to see in the future.

"I'm fully in it, no doubt about. But we have to sort it, we cannot continue playing like we do from time to time, that's not allowed, really. I'm really disappointed about us that we do these kind of things, but it happened. Now we have to find a way out and that's what we're constantly working on."

He also paid tribute to Potter and Rodgers after their departures, which followed Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann also entering the managerial job market in the last few weeks.

"The elephant in the room is from your point of view is maybe why I am still sitting here! Last man standing," he joked.

"Both clubs are not in a spot where they expect to be. I don't know them well, I respect them a lot, I like them both. They're good people, fantastic managers.

"But still, things can go the wrong way and the decision makers in the club have to change. We all accept that part of the business.

"It's a strange week - Conte, Nagelsmann and now these two. The season gets into the decisive part and people are afraid of maybe not reaching targets.

"For all four, their football managing future is still bright. It's not a disaster, but a situation which they probably don't like."

'Liverpool and Chelsea will want a reaction'

Tuesday's trip to Stamford Bridge will be a strange occasion - both Liverpool and Chelsea will be looking to improve after their respective weekend defeats, while the Blues will have former Brighton defender Bruno Saltor in the dugout.

Klopp says his side want to show a reaction, but admits it can be difficult with the short turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday for both teams.

"We cannot work really on the pitch," he explained. "Games like this [defeat to Man City] have an impact, but the desire to show a reaction is there as well. The boys are still good people and they want to show a reaction, 100 per cent.

"But the short turnaround is the problem. In this moment, I have no clue who I can line up, I get this info after press conference because we want to wait with this decision as long as possible to give the boys enough time to recover.

"There will be changes, definitely, there has to be and that's what we have to use. Forty-eight hours and then you travel and wait in a London hotel for the kick-off. It's all here [in the mind], that's what we are working on.

"I am sure Chelsea players will want to show a reaction, it always is - we saw Bayern against Dortmund, there was a reaction for whatever reason.

"But apart from that, there is maybe rotation, [N'golo] Kante is back, other players too, so the line-up could change and system wise, I don't know. They changed system during the season, but we expect them to be pretty similar to the last games."

