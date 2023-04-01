Graham Potter: Chelsea sack head coach one day after Blues beaten by Aston Villa

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter as their head coach.

Potter was appointed on September 8 on a five-year deal, but has left the club just seven months into that contract, after winning seven of his 22 Premier League games in charge.

"I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable," summarised Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. "You don't change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with."

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals later this month but Potter's departure follows Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, a result which left the Blues 11th in the Premier League table, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. During the Stamford Bridge defeat, a section of Chelsea supporters sang: "you don't know what you're doing" at Potter.

According to Chelsea, Potter 'has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.'

Former Brighton defender Bruno Saltor has been appointed as interim head coach, with his first game coming at home to Liverpool on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

But Julian Nagelsmann, sacked a week ago as Bayern Munich boss, has already emerged as a frontrunner to be Potter's long-term successor.

"For all Chelsea's insistence that they were investing in a process manager and his "innovative coaching" - plus their continued claims of backing his vision - the club's approach, especially recruitment-wise, was in contrast to Graham Potter's entire career," reflected Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy.

"Chelsea have twice before tried to tempt Mauricio Pochettino. They are one of three known Premier League clubs making a long play for [Brighton boss and Potter successor] Roberto De Zerbi. But the timing of this Potter decision, with Nagelsmann freshly available and Spurs circling, is instructive."

Speaking about Potter's sacking, a statement from Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

"We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season.

"We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Potter's final words as Chelsea manager

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter after his side's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday:

"We came in September, there's a lot of games, a lot of injuries. It's difficult to have consistency you want as you're playing a lot of matches. Today is a bit of a setback, of course it is, we're disappointed to lose. At home, we can feel pain of supporters. We have to dust ourselves down and go again for Tuesday.

"I understand when you lose at home, the emotions of the game is such that people are going to be disappointed, frustrated. angry. We're not happy with where we are in the table. Whatever criticism comes, we have to accept.

"They [the players] are professional footballers, they play for Chelsea. They understand demands, they're not stupid. They accept responsibility, are honest and want to do better. They are fighting for each other and fighting together."

Who is Bruno Saltor?

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"With no managerial experience, Potter's first-team coach Bruno Saltor is the unlikely man tasked with leading Chelsea until the end of the season, including a Champions League quarter-final up against Carlo Ancelotti.

"He was a cult favourite as a player at Brighton, making 235 appearances for the Seagulls before moving on to Potter's coaching staff as senior player development coach in June 2019 at the south coast club.

"His playing status is immortalised with a mural in Brighton entitled 'El Capitan' which was painted on the side of a building in the city's North Laine area to mark their first season in the Premier League.

"Let's see where the future takes me and I will just try to be ready for whatever comes up," Bruno said in an interview with Sky Sports in 2021.

"He is now - for time being - the manager of Chelsea. Let's see if he's ready."

April 4: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

April 8: Wolves (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 12: Real Madrid (A), Champions League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

April 15: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 18: Real Madrid (H), Champions League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

April 26: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 29: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Manchester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Man Utd (A) - Premier League