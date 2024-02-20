Diogo Jota: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms forward is set for 'months' out injured

Diogo Jota faces "months" on the sidelines, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday.

The Portuguese forward was taken off with a knee injury just 44 minutes into the Reds' 4-1 win away at Brentford on Saturday.

He had been back for just seven Premier League matches after a muscle injury kept him out of action for the majority of December, and during those games he scored five goals and assisted another three.

Klopp revealed there will be no quick return this time, however, speaking in his press conference ahead of Liverpool's match against Luton at Anfield on Wednesday

"With Diogo, it will take months," he said.

"With injuries, you have important days; day five, day 10 is then when you judge the situation again because nobody reacts in the same way and it depends on the pain level they still have.

"I couldn't give you a time frame, even if I wanted to, so that's how it is."

There was no definitive answer from Klopp regarding the injury status of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Nunez was also withdrawn at the Gtech Community Stadium, while Salah - who dazzled with a goal and an assist in west London - was the subject of reports doubting his availability for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

"It [the injury situation] is not great. Definitely not," Klopp added.

"I'd like to sit here and say we have absolutely no issues, but we have some.

"Not available, Alisson. That's a muscle injury where we don't know exactly how long it takes, but definitely not for the foreseeable time.

"We have Diogo Jota with a knee issue, Curtis Jones with a bone ligament issue and then we have the others where we will deal with it day-by-day. With muscle things, we will see for tomorrow (Wednesday).

"That's it, pretty much. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Dom (Szoboszlai) are on the way back, but not in team training yet and so that means they are not available as well."

Analysis: Liverpool frightening regardless of injuries

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Liverpool could have up to nine absentees ahead of next Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. Games against Manchester City and Everton follow soon after. Klopp says he has problems ahead of a crunch period of the season as his side fight on four fronts.

The Premier League leaders definitely showed no sign of that in Saturday's 4-1 win at Brentford. Salah stole the show on his return as he delivered a goal and an assist off the bench. Cody Gakpo, another substitute, produced the same feat.

Few teams could lose their biggest threats, Jota and Nunez, and step up their performance. Klopp has a point, losing depth at this vital stage is potentially damaging, but he has a uniquely stacked array of forwards to cope with such an eventuality.

Liverpool managed to average three goals per game in the four matches Salah missed through injury and with Nunez unlikely to be out for long, there is no reason the forwards cannot step up again without Jota. Liverpool guarantee goals, whoever is playing.

