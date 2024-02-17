Liverpool injuries pile up as Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez come off at Brentford

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool "have problems" after they suffered a potential triple injury blow in Saturday's 4-1 win at Brentford ahead of a crucial run of games.

The Premier League leaders saw Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez taken off injured at Brentford ahead of next Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Liverpool also face Luton on Wednesday in the league and then have games against Man City and Everton in the next month with an injury list that is now up to nine.

Jones (ankle) left Brentford's stadium on crutches, but Jota's injury (knee) appears to be the biggest cause for concern. The decision to take Nunez off at the break was more of a precaution.

"We have to see how much it costs us. We don't know yet," said Klopp, who lost Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szobszlai and Alisson to injury in the past week.

"Curtis Jones got a knock above his ankle. He wasn't 100 per cent sure what it was. The fact Curtis could not play on tells you something because he would have played on at all costs.

"Diogo Jota looks the worst. I didn't see it back but I heard the pictures [of the incident] didn't look great. We have to see there.

"Darwin Nunez we took off because he said he felt something very little."

Image: Darwin Nunez, scorer of the opener, was taken off after feeling a minor injury

Klopp added: "You can count the games coming up so it would be helpful if we had more than one per position. We have problems we don't know how big they are. As long as we have 11 players we will go for it."

Klopp refused to lose sight of the visit of Luton up next despite that chance to win the first silverware of the season next Sunday.

"We cannot think about the final, we have to think about Luton," he said. "Luton deserve all of our focus and attention then we will look to final. After that, we will see how we can play the next game."

Liverpool's full injury list

Diogo Jota - knee

- knee Curtis Jones - ankle

- ankle Darwin Nunez - unspecified

- unspecified Joel Matip - knee

- knee Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

- knee Dominik Szoboszlai - thigh

- thigh Thiago - thigh

- thigh Alisson - hamstring

- hamstring Stefan Bajcetic - unknown

Liverpool vs Luton - Premier League - February 21

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup final - February 25

Liverpool vs Southampton - FA Cup fifth round - February 28

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool - Premier League - March 2

Liverpool vs Man City - Premier League - March 10

Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League - March 17

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.